at the Center Pompidou, comic book author Chris Ware is honored

3:00 p.m., June 7, 2022



This man reinvented comics. After Art Spiegelman, Claire Bretécher, Franquin, Riad Sattouf and Catherine Meurisse, it is Chris Ware’s turn to be honored at the Public Information Library of the Center Pompidou in Paris. More than 80 original boards (from large formats to traces of blue pencil), notebooks, sketches, animated films and wooden objects will show, from Wednesday, the extent of the talents of the American. Without forgetting the poster of the exhibition where this brilliant author, grand prize of the Angoulême festival 2021, acclaimed by his peers and by critics, puts himself in abyss.

In this mainly chronological journey, his publications serve as milestones. In particular Jimmy Corrigan, the graphic novel that made him known, crowned best album at Angoulême in 2003. The story of a falot thirty-something who leaves to meet his father, whom he has not known. The 54-year-old artist has a gift for exploring the passage of time, probing memory, and scrutinizing, like an entomologist, the lives of ordinary people. As proof, these plates (like the one where his antihero tries to imagine what his parent might look like) are full of details, of tiny boxes. A literary work of a new genre.

But the exhibition goes back further. To his first drawings published in Raw, the avant-garde magazine edited by Spiegelman. When the latter contacted him, at the end of the 1980s, the student at the University of Texas could not believe it: ” It was like getting a call from the President of the United States!“Faccules of Acme Novelty Library will follow, which it begins to publish in 1993. A laboratory for characters like Quimby the Mouse, Jimmy Corrigan or Rusty Brown.

Perfectionist craftsman

Since then, Chris Ware has continued to play with the book object. As a perfectionist craftsman, he follows the production, step by step. Able, it is said, to travel to Hong Kong to check the quality of the paper and the color rendering. And it goes out of frame. As in his Building Stories, a box containing 14 booklets in different formats. So many stories which, like a George Perec, tell us about the life of a building, to be read in the order you want. Or Rusty Brownhis latest album published in French (Delcourt, 2020), a choral story where the destinies of seven characters intersect: a bullied schoolboy, a teacher or a little bully whose life he retraces at the rate of one year per page…

Here and there, a board is commented in audio. “We try to show how Chris Ware has fun with the page, hides subtle information, overflows the comic. His work, which may seem formal, is in fact emotionally charged, attentive to otherssays Benoît Peeters, one of the two scientific curators associated with the exhibition. Evidenced by its covers ofNew Yorker, figurines made for his daughter’s birthday, a 1,000-piece puzzle created with a Japanese publisher or a short film shot at his home in Chicago. To present this author with a passion for architecture, what better than the Center Pompidou, this “big urban toy“, to use his words, who has fascinated him since childhood?

“Chris Ware”, from June 8 to October 10 at the Public Information Library of the Center Pompidou (Paris 4th). FREE ENTRANCE.