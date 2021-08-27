At the cinema “A Quiet Place II”, second act of the very successful horror saga by John Krasinski

Two years after (three if you count the Covid delay) from the surprising first chapter, with a tripled budget it arrives At Quiet Place II, second act signed again John Krasinski of what has become in effect a saga dedicated to the world imagined by the former star of The Office, where blind aliens but with formidable hearing lash out at humans at the slightest noise. Here Krasinski, having called himself out of his role as founder of the Abbott family, can devote himself fully to directing and screenwriting. The cast is much the same with the addition of a Cillian Murphy bearded and shadowed by life. The result is that very horror survival movie that many enjoyed in 2018, no longer so stationary and caged between the walls of the farm but re-proposed in a “road” key. Emily Blunt, in fact, left alone at the helm of the cast, ferries the three children now fatherless to a new refuge. Arriving at an abandoned industrial site, they first encounter the monsters summoned by the cries of Marcus (Noah Jupe) who ends up with his foot in a trap and then Murphy, an old friend who has lost his wife and children and is only waiting for his hour. As Blunt tries to get him to stay, Millicent Simmonds realizes that a song – Beyond The Sea by Bobby Darin – broadcast in loop on the radio it is nothing more than a signal coming from a nearby island, a possible dream of peace and a true quiet place, and ventures (later reached by Murphy) into the unknown. This time, in fact, the real protagonist is her, the deaf-mute eldest daughter who clearly has an edge and a remarkable inventiveness against monsters inherited from her father.

The special effects are still excellent, the jump-scare well dosed, the angry aliens not abused. The direction of Krasinski widely tested and visually very efficient because it is forced to do without verbal exposure. Clearly, we lose much of the novelty factor but despite this the new script (which perhaps also has some echoes of the covid in it) does its job in exploring the whole dangerous world beyond the farm, which so far we have only been able to imagine. All while preserving and embellishing the brilliant initial intuition: terrible monsters engaged by the noise deprive the protagonists of the scream, a liberating and above all classic moment of the genre, forced to suffocate it if they want to live (we recall in this regard two exceptional sequences in the film of 2018: the nail in Blunt’s foot and childbirth in the tub). In the debut film it almost seemed like a blockbuster story, but there was a clear underlying authorship. The spasmodic search for spectacularity that characterizes the great production was missing, while some elements were interesting novelties, such as the use of sign language. The new sequel, which as a narrative approach looks more like a second installment of a mini series – hence perhaps the “second act” – also conceals a small prequel. A very virtuous introduction, so much so that it can be considered almost like a short to itself, it takes us back to “day 1” at the moment of the monsters’ irruption. Then the story picks up where we left off and progressively unfolds into different action plans: the mission to the island, the search for supplies from the Blunt, Jupe and the baby left to fend for themselves.

In the beginning, Krasinski didn’t even think about a new film, so much so that the 2018 one in the finale is rather self-contained. What can not be said of this second act that acts as a bridge. The scheme of the latest sequences remains more or less the same, but with a gross of over 340 million dollars worldwide – with all the pandemic factor – it seems almost obvious to talk about a possible continuation, so much so that it seems to be already a thing. done. Certainly with a third act, without the introduction of particular novelties the risk of repetition becomes really concrete, Krasinski could perhaps get out of the impasse by concentrating on the beginnings of the invasion. In addition, as if that were not enough, there seems to be even a spin off on the horizon, which will be entrusted, however, to a new name.