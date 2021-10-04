There is great anticipation for the best movies to see ad October 2021 both al cinema that in streaming. Well let’s start from Titane, the film by Julia Ducournau which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes up to Madres Paralelas by Pedro Almodovar. Here are more details on this.

Here are the best films of October to see at the cinema and in streaming

October 1 has arrived in Italian cinemas Titane, the fascinating film that left everyone stunned, shocked and surprised. It tells the story of a dancer in a “car show” whose name is Alexia. The latter has a titanium plate in her skull from a past accident and kills anyone who gets too close to her. Precisely for the latter reason she is forced to flee and take on another identity, that of a boy who disappeared ten years earlier, the son of a fire brigade commander.

It will be released on October 14th Still air by Leonardo Di Costanzo with Toni Servillo and Silvio Orlando. It tells of a prison in complete decay that is about to close. Suddenly, however, a counterorder arrives from above: the prison will have to remain open for a while longer. The problem is that a whole part of the building is closed so it will be necessary to manage it in a completely new way.

Then, again at the cinema, but to be released on October 28th, the film Mother Paralelas from Almodovar. The film tells the story of Janis (Penelope Cruz) and Ana who become mothers on the same day. The first is a very famous photographer while the second, a girl. The birth of the two girls creates a very strong bond between the women also because they both decide to raise them alone.

Loading... Advertisements

Best streaming movies

On Sky the film has arrived instead (from 1st October) “The good wife”With Juliette Binoche. It tells the story of Paulette who runs a home economics school in a small town in Alsace. The school is named after the woman’s husband who later dies. Paulette then discovers that due to the latter’s gambling problems, the school is in danger of going bankrupt so she tries to prevent this from happening.

From 9 October on Sky comes “Let them talk“, The film with Meryl Streep which tells the story of a writer who must travel to England for a literary prize. On the journey, which will be full of memories, she will be accompanied by her nephew and two friends.

Finally, we report “My brother“, My sister” to be released on Netflix on October 8 with Alessandro Precious and Claudia Pandolfi which tells the story of two brothers. They will meet again after 20 years and for the funeral of their father who in his will will force them to live under the same roof for a long year.

Read also: Netflix unveils the official ranking of the most viewed TV series and movies, a great way to recover some titles

[email protected]