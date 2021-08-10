At the cinema with bitcoins, AMC winks at its Reddit shareholder-followers

MILAN (Finanza.com)

AMC Entertainment, cinema operator who in this 2021 has ended up in the spotlight by becoming one of the stock memes most traded by daily traders, tripled its revenues in the second quarter compared to the first three months of the year and announced the arrival of important news aimed mainly at small shareholders who in recent months have given breath to the rally on the stock market.

AMC last night detailed the changes coming to its cinemas, such as the acceptance of bitcoin, a move aimed specifically at the army of investors at the Reddit forum which in recent months have thrown themselves on the AMC stock resulting in record rises. AMC will thus begin accepting bitcoin in US locations by the end of the year. All this in the wake of the enthusiasm of the investor community for cryptocurrency and in addition AMC is working on the opening of new offices thanks to the support that the title has had from meme stock enthusiasts.

The CEO of AMC, Adam Aron, took advantage of the earning call to ‘speak up’ to its new shareholder base. AMD’s CEO responded to nearly a dozen retail investors and one from a Wall Street analyst. The questions ranged from the feasibility of drive-in (“a bad business idea,” Aron cut short) that the company would ever partner with meme-stock company GameStop to bring gaming entertainment to AMC auditoriums; on the latter option, the CEO opened a potential partnerships with Gamestop.

Last year the film chain was on the verge of bankruptcy thanks to the closures due to the pandemic. Now, thanks to the Reddit army and the return to cinema around the world, the prospects have turned upside down and AMC can also afford investments to grow.

AMC has collected $ 1.25 billion of new equity in the second quarter, bringing end-of-quarter cash to more than $ 2 billion.

Leap in revenues thanks to the return to the cinema of the Americans

AMC reported revenues up 19% to $ 444.7 million in the quarter ended June 30, beating consensus expectations. A strong push came from the return of viewers to cinemas after a year of closures and restrictions. Strong push from has come from films such as “F9: The Fast Saga” and “Godzilla vs Kong”. AMC CEO Adam Aron anticipated that US ticket revenue in the third quarter is on track to hit 45% in the same quarter in 2019.

“We certainly have a way to go, but the progress is clear,” Aron said in the post-results call. The AMC stock in the after hour jumped more than 5%.

The company also announced a deal with Warner Brothers for an exclusive 45-day cinematic window before all Warner Brother films are released in 2022.