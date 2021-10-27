At the Comics the Coast Guard calendar with Maupal and Luca Ward

The new calendar of the Coast Guard shows up at Lucca Comics & Games with the illustrations by Maupal and the voice of Luca Ward.

This year the Coast Guard wanted to entrust the creation of the 2022 institutional calendar to the unmistakable trait of an internationally renowned artist such as Maupal, street artist capable of connecting art with irony. The result is an original and unpublished story, in which the imagination of the Roman artist manages to go a step beyond the plausible. Here then is that every scene is filled, thanks to the irreverent trait of the artist, animating itself with women and men of the Body grappling with their daily work, with the objectives and fields of action that engage the Coast Guard, from rescue at sea to the protection of the marine environment, from the protection of fish resources to the safety of navigation.

“For me it was a surprise more than a challenge. Having to deal with so many different professionals united in a single Corps at the service of citizens and in defense of the sea was exciting ”, said Maupal. Basically, there is the desire to strengthen contact between young people and the Coast Guard, to discover every month of the year the many professionals who make up the Corps. And, as only happens in street art, the women and men of the Body are accompanied by a smile that inspires confidence and optimism.

In the presentation meeting in Lucca, Maupal’s characters will have the voice of Luca Ward.

The event, which includes the presentation of the Coast Guard calendar with Luca Ward as voice actor, will be on Monday (November 1st) at the Suffragio auditorium between 12.30 and 13.30.

Maupal (Mauro Pallotta) was born in Rome in 1972. After the Academy of Fine Arts in Rome and, after having achieved success in the field of Fine Art, in 2014 the artist chooses the street as his field of interest and shifts his creative focus to Street Art. The first street work, the Super Pope, quickly achieves a dazzling success all over the world, as a contemporary and unrepentant representation of Pope francesco, symbol of a possible modernization of the Catholic Church.

In 2016 the renowned New York magazine Artnet added Maupal in the ranking of the thirty most influential street artists in the world. Today Maupal collaborates in initiatives on Street Art on a national and international level and his works are present in galleries and fairs all over the world.

Luca Ward has lent his voice to many international actors starting with Russel Crowe ne Gladiator: his is in fact the voice of the legendary phrase “Unleash hell at my signal”. He also doubles Pierce Brosnan in the three 007s and Samuel L. Jackson in the cult movie pulp Fiction, in Die Hard, in Ball and many others to follow The Matrix in which he voices Keanu Reeves. Doubles also, among others, Hugh Grant, Antonio Banderas, Alec Baldwin. Bruce Willis, Gerard Butler, Liam Neeson, Matt Dillon, Andy García, Richard Gere, Tom Hanks, Rupert Everett, Nicolas Cage and his is also the voice of Mufasa in the film The Lion King. But it’s not just cinema that gives Luca satisfaction. The public also knows him for his performances in the hugely successful television series: how The team And Magic spell, Centovetrine, Don Matteo, Elisa di Rivombrosa and many others.