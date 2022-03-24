At the edge of the pool: Beatriz Solís, the daughter of Marco Antonio Solís, shook the net

Beatrice Solis He has managed to earn his way into music. Despite the recognition that her father has in the artistic world, she followed her path and makes several presentations a year. On May 20, she will sing along with two other women named Alejandro Rojas and Lili Zetina. “Women can too” is the name of the concert.

Marco Antonio Solis He has recently been involved in an international scandal since a testimony of a former contestant from “The Academy” who accused him of harassment was revived on social networks. It was in an extensive Twitter thread where they recalled the complaint that aired in 2008, when Jacqueline González decided to have a talk with the then director of the TV Azteca reality show, Héctor Martínez.

“I don’t want to put it like that, because it would be too strong. I never humored her because, first of all, I’m going to be worthy. Frame He had, or I don’t know if he has, a very bad alcohol problem and he got sick; he drunk he said: ‘I am God!’ and then he told me: ‘Give me a kiss,’ ”said Jacqueline in the video recovered from Twitter.

Beatriz Solis and Marco Antonio Solis. Source: Instagram @beatrizasolis

None of his daughters have spoken about it. Even a few hours ago beatrice shared a photo from Corona, California. The singer poses in a black and white swimsuit and sunglasses. To her left side, she glimpses a huge pool. “I can’t even put a filter on this beautiful day, living my best life” was the brunette’s motivating message.

Beatrice Solis. Source: Instagram @beatrizasolis

The post quickly surpassed 3,600 likes and 150 comments. “Damnnnm hot# mama !!”, “I will pay you cash for that swimsuit top” and “Girl, fire, take care of yourself, live what you have become” were some of the beautiful messages from the thousands of fans of beatrice.