At the edge of the pool: Beatriz Solís, the daughter of Marco Antonio Solís, shook the net

Beatrice Solis He has managed to earn his way into music. Despite the recognition that her father has in the artistic world, she followed her path and makes several presentations a year. On May 20, she will sing along with two other women named Alejandro Rojas and Lili Zetina. “Women can too” is the name of the concert.

Marco Antonio Solis He has recently been involved in an international scandal since a testimony of a former contestant from “The Academy” who accused him of harassment was revived on social networks. It was in an extensive Twitter thread where they recalled the complaint that aired in 2008, when Jacqueline González decided to have a talk with the then director of the TV Azteca reality show, Héctor Martínez.

