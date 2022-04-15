At the edge of the pool: Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony’s girlfriend, proves that she is one of the most beautiful women

At the moment, Nadia Ferrera Y Mark Anthony are enjoying a few days off in La Romana, Dominican Republic. The mother of Miss Paraguay, Ludy Ferreira, accompanied them on the trip, since apparently she has a very good relationship with the salsa singer and dancer.

From there, the couple has been photographed showing the wonderful place where they are walking. Through her Instagram Stories, Nadia shared a photo lying down with her partner on the beach with the message: “There is nothing like being in the arms of your man.”

Ferreira She has also posed alone, and in a hammock with her mother, enjoying the pool, tropical views and delicious dishes. In each image, the beauty queen shows why she is one of the most beautiful.

In the last hours, nadia She shared a couple of photos with the caption “Feeling pretty in pink.” The Miss Universe contestant posed by the pool in a pink silk dress. The publication exceeded 150 thousand likes and 800 comments. “How beautiful” Cristy Solís, the wife of Marco Antonio Solís, commented to him.

“Diosa” wrote Sofía Aragón, the former Mexican beauty queen, winner of the Mexicana Universal 2019 contest. Débora Hallal, the former Mexican beauty queen, winner of the Mexicana Universal 2019 contest, wrote “What a beauty” to the girlfriend of Mark Anthony.