Entertainment

At the edge of the pool: Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony’s girlfriend, proves that she is one of the most beautiful women

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

At the moment, Nadia Ferrera Y Mark Anthony are enjoying a few days off in La Romana, Dominican Republic. The mother of Miss Paraguay, Ludy Ferreira, accompanied them on the trip, since apparently she has a very good relationship with the salsa singer and dancer.

From there, the couple has been photographed showing the wonderful place where they are walking. Through her Instagram Stories, Nadia shared a photo lying down with her partner on the beach with the message: “There is nothing like being in the arms of your man.”

Source link

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

Related Articles

Sandra Bullock retires from the cinema to take care of her two children

5 mins ago

is FC Barcelona cursed in the European Cup?

7 mins ago

“It is incredible that he had friends” – Publimetro Chile

17 mins ago

Messi gave his magic to an RC Lens player before LOSC

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button