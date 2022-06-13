At the edge of the pool: the granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez flew the net in a colorful swimsuit

Galilea López Morillo has been showing her constant days in the gym on social networks for years. She also shows her healthy food that she brings to work and her ‘low carb’ diet, that is, low in carbohydrates. Without a doubt, all her effort and perseverance have paid off.

GalileeDespite being born into a family of artists, he works in the real estate business and has an excellent relationship with his mother, Liliana Rodríguez. Although the latter does not have fluid contact with the Venezuelan singer, she has publicly defended him whenever she has been able.

Related news

a day ago, Galilee He published a photo in the gym, on his Instagram account where he exceeds no more and no less than 90,000 followers. “KEEP IN MOTION” was his premise. “When you feel defeated, when you feel exhausted, when you feel like you can’t take it anymore… it’s your mind betraying you. Dig deeper because you still have some momentum left- TRUST ME! Your goals are not going to reach themselves ”she wrote.

Galilea López Morillo posing. Source: Instagram @galilealopezmorillo_

In a kind of motivation for her followers, and also for herself, the granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez exclaimed “GIVE IT THAT YOU CAN, LET’S GO!!!”. Without a doubt, her self-esteem has risen and in the last few hours she published two photographs of her in her stories on the little camera network.

In one she can be seen sunbathing by the pool and in another she posed in front of a full-length mirror wearing a colorful and striking orange two-piece swimsuit. “Getting some color” she wrote and caught the attention of her thousands of fans.