At the end of 2021 Katy Perry returns with “When I’m gone”
Article published on December 31, 2021
Everything is ready for the return of one of the most beloved pop stars in the world: Katy Perry, which collaborates for the first time with the iconic Swedish DJ and producer Grammy nominated Alesso, for the new single “Whem I’m Gone”, the perfect New Year’s Eve soundtrack.
The video clip of the piece, released all over the world on 12.31.0212, will be presented in world premiere on January 10th on ESPN during L‘half-time of the “College Football Palyoff National Championship “. The show, comparable to the “Super Bowl” and to UEFA Champions League, count on average 30 million viewers and is the largest live television event manufactured by the Walt Disney Company.
Katy Perry it is also ready to launch“Play, his first residency in Las Vegas to the Resorts World, from 29 December 2021 until 19 March 2022.
