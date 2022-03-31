At the end of its life, an electric car is worth more than a combustion car thanks to its battery – News – Hybrids and Electrics

Former Tesla CTO and founder of Redwood Materials, JB Straubelensures that the batteries of an electric vehicle should last about 15 years without suffering a degradation that prevents them from fulfilling their mission. From there, it is still a very valuable component since it is capable of storing enough energy to be usable in a second life for stationary storage. And once it’s no longer useful there, you can still recycle to recover chemical materials that can be reused in the production chain. This supposes an extraordinary advantage on combustion vehicles that once their useful life is over They lose almost all their value..

There is currently no data available to answer a question that many buyers of an electric vehicle ask themselves. How many years does the battery last? The new generation electric vehicles currently on the road are still have not completed their useful life so it is not known for sure how their batteries will behave. And an important database is necessary to be able to extrapolate certain data.

In an interview, Tesla co-founder and former CTO, JB Straubelensures that the batteries of electric vehicles should last 15 years, depending on its use: “it is something subjective that depends on how the car is used, but I think it will easily be 15 years in most cases. Battery life will likely exceed the life of the vehicle. Personally, I think it is unlikely that it will be necessary to install a new battery in an old electric car.

Straubel was responsible for Tesla’s battery development until 2019 where he was part of the largest increase in battery capacity in an electric vehicle fleet. In addition, the engineer is heavily involved in monitoring the lifespan of electric vehicle batteries, as this is the core business line of his new company, Redwood Materials.

Redwood is developing new processes to recycle materials focused on electric cars and has also recently announced that it is exploring the production of cathodes and anodes, with the aim of building a 100 GWh battery materials factory in the United States. His company currently recycles between 8 and 10 GWh a year, which, according to him, “is enough for hundreds of thousands of cars, plus the materials become purer the more times they are recycled.”

One of the main advantages of electric vehicles over combustion vehicles is that, once they run out, your battery pack is still extremely valuable due to the base metals it contains. Also, after serving their purpose in an electric vehicle, old batteries can have a second life in stationary storage systems.

Straubel’s new company is already working with Ford and Volvo on recycling its batteries, but it’s only the beginning because at the moment, only a few electric vehicles have reached the end of their useful life. A number that will rise to millions within 15 years, if Straubel’s timeline is true.