At the end of the night | reform.it

From Thursday 28th to Saturday 30th October the awards ceremony of the Roberto Morrione Award for investigative journalism. They will take place in Turin, at the Circolo dei readers and at the Officine grande repairs (Ogr) Turin, and online.

The event will close the celebrations of the tenth anniversary of the birth of the Morrione Prize recently awarded the medal of the President of the Republic, recognition attributed to initiatives considered to be of particular cultural, scientific, artistic, sporting or social interest. The initiative is supported by Otto per mille Waldensian – Union of Methodist and Waldensian churches and sees Reform among the media partners.

Inspired by the novel by Louis- Ferdinand Céline, the organizers have chosen as a theme: At the end of the night. The transition in the 21st century.

The questions to which an answer will be sought: have we finally reached the end of the night? What transition is our century going through? What night is investigative journalism going on in Italy?

They will answer 53 speaker: journalists, experts, communicators, academics, representatives of the civil society of our country.

The three days are promoted by the association Friends of Roberto Morrione and from Rai, with the patronage of the Chamber of Deputies, the collaboration of the Circolo dei readers Foundation, Ogr Torino and the Order of Journalists of Piedmont.

For the first time, the themes of the finalist surveys carried out by the under 30s, who reached the final of the tenth edition of the Prize, will be unveiled and (by registering on www.premiorobertomorrione.it) it will be possible to preview them during the three days of the award.

The program

It starts on Thursday October 28th at 8.45 pm at the Circolo dei readers with the evening dedicated to Patrick Zaki and human rights in Egypt; after the greetings Elena Loewenthal, director of the Circle of Readers Foundation, will speak Laura Silvia Battaglia, freelance journalist, Rai Radio 3, Washington Post, Riccardo Noury, spokesperson for Amnesty International Italia, Azzurra Meringolo Scarfoglio, foreign journalist Rai 1 and GR Rai, Cecilia Scolari, Station to Station representative. Leads Iman Sabbah, Rai correspondent from Paris. The event is organized in collaboration with Amnesty Italia and 6000 Sardines.

Friday 29 October, the day opens with two live broadcasts of Radio Rai: at 9.05 Mara Filippi Morrione, spokesperson for the Award, and the finalists take part in the Radio Anch’io broadcast by Rai Radio 1 conducted by Giorgio Zanchini; at 10.00 the theme of the long night of investigative journalism will be addressed in the whole city talks about Rai Radio 3 conducted by Pietro Del Soldà.

From 10 to 13 at the Circolo dei readers, in via Bogino 9, the meeting: Beyond the city, after the pandemic. Rewrite, reread, reshape the paradigms of associated life, with Alessandra Battisti, professor of Architectural Technology at the University of Rome La Sapienza, e Valentina Boschetto Doorly, tourism manager and futurist. Leads Stefano Lamorgese, Journalist Rai3 report.

In the afternoon, from 5 to 7 pm, the debate At the end of the night: ecological transition, sustainability and challenges for the economy with Silvana Dalmazzone, Professor of Economics of the Environment and Natural Resources at the University of Turin, Elisa Gallo, president of Fiab Torino Bike Pride, Davide Mattiello, garbage man and president of Benvenuti in Italia, Roberto Sommella, director of Milano Finanza. Leads Eva Giovannini journalist of Rainews24.

Afghanistan: tonight we look at the stars is the title of the evening that opens at 8.45 pm at the Circolo dei Leggi di Reader with the reading of the writer Ali Ehsani and continues with the testimonies of the envoys in Kabul: Emanuele Giordana, journalist and president of the Afghan association, Francesca Mannocchi, journalist and documentary maker, Giampaolo Musumeci, author and host of No place is far Radio 24, And Barbara Schiavulli, director Radio Bullets. Leads Pietro Del Soldà, Rai Radio 3.

Saturday 30 October opens at 10 with Luca Scuccimarra, Professor of History of Political Doctrines at the La Sapienza University of Rome, Telmo Pievani, Professor of Philosophy of Biological Sciences at the University of Padua. Leads Stefano Lamorgese, Journalist Rai3 report. The morning work closes at 1pm.

From 16 to 17 Cecilia Strada, communication manager of Resq – People Saving People, and the journalist of Future In the Excavation meet the Morrione Prize finalists in the panel Beyond the night, witnesses of our time.

Following, the presentation of the five investigations of the tenth edition of the Award with the nine finalists under 30 (Anna Berti Suman, Giovanni Culmone, Matteo Garavoglia, Youssef Hassan Holgado, Tobias Hochstöger, Pietro Mecarozzi, David Ognibene, Jacopo Ottenga Barattucci, Arianna Organtini) and their tutors (Laura Silvia Battaglia, Francesca Mannocchi, Giampaolo Musumeci, Danilo Procaccianti, Barbara Schiavulli, Francesco Cavalli, Pietro Ferri, Stefano Lamorgese, Giulio Vasaturo). Leads the whole afternoon Marino Sinibaldi, president of the Center for Books and Reading.

You pass in Ogr Torino, Corso Castelfidardo n. 22, for the final evening of the awards ceremony of the tenth edition of the Morrione Prize, with the assignment of the awards to the finalist surveys and their authors, of the Mustache Award Red to Siegfried Ranucci and recognition Witness of the Roberto Morrione Award to Cecilia Strada.

Loading... Advertisements

The evening is conducted by Marino Sinibaldi, president of the Center for books and reading, and on stage will take turns: Valerio Aprea, actor, Paola Barretta, researcher at the Pavia Observatory and Rome Charter, Mauro Biani, cartoonist, Giovanni Celsi, president of the Ass. Amici di Roberto Morrione, Luigi Ciotti, president Free Names and Numbers against the mafias, Francesco De Vitis, Deputy Director of Radio 1 Rai, Mara Filippi Morrione, spokesperson for the Amici di Roberto Morrione association, Gian Mario Gillio, journalist of Reform – Weekly of the Baptist, Methodist and Waldensian churches, Giuseppe Giulietti, president of FNSI and president of the Morrione Prize jury, Stefano Marroni, head of the Rai press office, Andrea Montanari, director of Rai Radio 3, Simona Sala, director of Radio 1 and GR Radio Rai, Andrea Vianello, Director of Rainews24.

The musical interventions will be by the singer-songwriter Federico Bianco. The evening will be broadcast live on the channel Youtube And Facebook of the Morrione Prize.

Most of the events recognize training credits to journalists who register through the Sigef platform.

Free admission both in presence and online.

– The meetings – from evening of Thursday 28 October in the afternoon of Saturday 30th – they are held at the Circolo dei readers in via Bogino n. 9. Admission is free but places are limited and reservations are required: by telephone at + 39 011 8904401 or by email, at info@circololettore.it specifying the names and telephone numbers of the participants.

– The awards ceremony on Saturday 30 October instead it takes place in OGR Torino in Corso Castelfidardo n. 10pm from 9pm to 11pm. Admission is free while seats last in the hall.

– To participate in online meetings linked to our page Facebook or to our channel youtube.

To access the matches from the age of 12, the green pass is required, wearing the mask and the spacer.

The Roberto Morrione Prize for investigative journalism is promoted by the Amici di Roberto Morrione association and by Rai with the contribution of Otto for Mille Valdese – Union of Methodist and Waldensian Churches, Compagnia di San Paolo, Fondazione Circolo dei Leggi, National Federation of the Press Italian, UsigRai, Ind-International Network Distribution, National Order of Journalists, Order of Journalists of Piedmont, Association of the Subalpine Press, National Association of Disabled and Invalid Workers.

They are media partners Rainews24, RAI Italia, RAI Radio1, RAI Radio3, TGR, Agenzia Dire, Domani, Fanpage.it, Libera Information, Impakter, Riforma.it, Radio Beckwith, ToRadio, Corriere della Sera Turin, La Repubblica Turin, La Stampa Turin.

The Award is made in collaboration with Rai Per Il Sociale, Rai Teche, Report, Articolo21, Carta di Roma, Euganea Film Festival, Eurovisioni, Italian Contemporary Film Festival-Toronto, Iglesias Book Fair, I Siciliani, Libera Associations Nomi e Numeri Against the Mafia, Libera Piemonte, OGR Turin, Pavia Observatory, City of Sasso Marconi Award, Lelio Basso School of Journalism, Scuola Holden, Ucsi.

For more info: http://www.premiorobertomorrione.it

Press office

Roberto Morrione Award for investigative journalism

tel. +393479117177 – skype alessandratarquini

alessandratarquini@gmail.com