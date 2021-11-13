at the end of the relationship the comedian had to sign a confidentiality agreement

Today Elisabetta Canalis she is happily married to the Italian-American surgeon Brian Perri with whom she also had a daughter, Skyler Eva, but her love life – often on the front page of gossip magazines – was characterized by characters such as the former footballer Christian Vieri and even one of the most glamorous actors in Hollywood, that is George Clooney. Perhaps few will remember a flirtation of the former tissue of Strip the news with the comedian and actor Marcello Macchia, aka Maccio Capatonda. The two had a brief relationship in the summer of 2013, but what’s most striking are some truly incredible backstories. Let’s find out which ones!

The confidentiality agreement between Maccio Capatonda and Elisabetta Canalis

In his book, entitled “Book“, Maccio Capatonda has dedicated an entire chapter to Elisabetta Canalis. The comedian has revealed that he has not seen her again after the end of their relationship, but not only. ““You have to sign a contract if you want to continue interacting with Eli,” a guy dressed as Lele Mora told me. “If only one information about Elizabeth’s life is revealed, you will have to pay a penalty of 67 euros”. I signed“. On their last meeting, Capatonda used his usual irony, declaring: “I looked out the window and saw her go away but after a few steps she tripped and, falling, she ended up inside a gossip magazine. I haven’t seen her since that day, except in the newspaper“.