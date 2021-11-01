at the end of the year the factory closes, 81 employees at risk

An irrevocable decision. December 31, 2021 will be the last day of activity of the Pasta Zara plant in Rovato. The news was announced yesterday by the property

to the trade union organizations Flai Cgil, Fai Cisl and Uila Uil. For the 81 employees of the factory, the future is very uncertain.

In crisis for some time, after the agreement of 2018 the situation has unfortunately not improved as hoped. With recent increases in raw materials – semolina and wheat – and electricity costs, the property has decided to throw in the towel. To weigh on the balance sheet there are 4 million losses accumulated in 2020, to which another 3 will be added for 2021. At the moment there would not even be the acquisition of the production site by another operator on the horizon (in October last year, with an operation worth 119 million, the definitive sale to Barilla of the Pasta Zara plant in Muggia, in the province of Trieste, was completed. The group will continue to produce pasta in the historic plant of Riese Pio X, in the province of Treviso.

13 workers recently left the factory by mutual consent thanks to an incentive. The hope is that this operation can be extended to other workers between now and the end of the year.