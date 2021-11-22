“At the end of winter vaccinated, cured or dead”

“Vaccinated, cured or dead” by the end of winter in Germany, today struggling with the fourth wave of covid infections. This is the formula used by the German Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, to sum up the picture of the emergency in the country. In the face of a variant, the highly contagious Delta, the minister reiterated the appeal to be vaccinated, recalling that the issue of the vaccine is not purely personal. “There is a duty of solidarity”, he declared, recalling the increase in cases and the situation of hospitals in the country.

In Germany today, 30,643 cases of coronavirus and 62 deaths from complications were confirmed according to the numbers of the last 24 hours, as announced by the Robert Koch Institute (Rki), the agency commissioned by the Berlin government to monitor the progress of the pandemic. in the country. This is 7,036 more cases than last Sunday, when 23,607 new infections were reported. The incidence per 100,000 inhabitants at seven days rose to a record 386.5 from 372.7 the previous day, explains the Rki. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,385,585 infections have been confirmed by Rki, while 99,124 people have died from complications.

Meanwhile, 62% of Germans are in favor of introducing the 2G rule for commercial establishments, which would limit access to only those cured of covid or vaccinated, as emerges from a survey carried out by Yougov for the Dpa. Only 31% of the sample opposes this measure, while 7% take no position. Regions particularly affected by the pandemic, such as Saxony, have introduced the 2G rule for the retail sector with the exception of shops selling essential goods and pharmacies.

