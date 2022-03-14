At the ENTI-UB the programmer profile is formed, the most demanded in the video game industry

The video game, which we understand as a commercial product or cultural expression of our society, is undoubtedly the result of a multidisciplinary effort involving professionals from different areas: graphic art, narrative, music and sound, the «game design” and, of course, programming, a field in which the ENTI-UB was a pioneer in training with the first official university degree for the “developer” profile (video game programmer) in 2013.

The academic director of the ENTI-UB moderates the round table on the design of memorable experiences at MWC 2022 ENTI-UB

This degree was followed by the higher degree training cycle in Multiplatform Application Design with a Video Games and Digital Leisure profile, a faster way to enter the growing labor market in the video game sector with a programming profile focused on production, but which does not he forgets important lessons in entrepreneurship and business creation.

The main defect that video game companies find in candidates for their vacancies in 57% of cases is training, which is too superficial

One of the advantages of training at the ENTI-UB is that it was born from the needs of the sector to find qualified personnel and for this reason the different professional profiles have been carefully studied. Recent data shows that one of the greatest difficulties that video game companies encounter when hiring staff is to find people with “too superficial and general training” in 57%, lack of “practical knowledge” in 42% and “lack “professional attitude” in 36% of candidates*, to name just a few of the most common shortcomings.

At ENTI-UB, the teaching staff are mostly active members of the digital leisure sector, who teach in their classes with their minds set on the current state of the industry and its problems, as well as offering students their experience in how solve them. In this way, the ENTI-UB graduate has a very professional profile, with up-to-date knowledge of the techniques and methodologies used in companies, and not with comfortable syllabi that have lost their validity over time.

An active faculty in the sector provides up-to-date topics to the reality of companies in the industry and a professional approach to our graduates.

So, while the training cycle prepares students with a very practical approach, aimed at solving problems with digital tools and production on all types of platforms and systems, the ENTI-UB university degree in Interactive Digital Content, With his two more years of academic training and the educational rigor and demand that only an institution like the University of Barcelona can offer, he delves into the concepts of design, the psychology of the player, and those elements necessary for the functions of technical management of projects, or production and management roles within video game companies. In both cases, covering job profiles needed by the industry and with the necessary knowledge to immediately fit into companies with active projects.

The rector of the University of Barcelona attends a VR demonstration at the ENTI-UB ENTI-UB

The professionalizing mission of our studies is reinforced with an extensive internship program, with agreements with more than 100 companies in the sector and from other commercial and business fields that seek technological solutions for their businesses from us and from our students. Specifically, the experience of the ENTI-UB in state-of-the-art technologies such as immersive and Virtual Reality, provides students with a “developer” profile of the degrees and training cycles the possibility of working with the technical team available in the ENTI-UB developing applications for games, cultural companies or applications for the Metaverse. One of the most recent cases has been a Virtual Reality project for a set of virtual tools for educational purposes developed by a former student of the school, now a programming professor at the ENTI-UB, in whose presentation to follow the evolution of the project The rector of the University of Barcelona, ​​Dr. Joan Guàrdia, was present.

The academic director of the ENTI-UB has participated in the conference program of the MWC 2019 and 2022 moderating round tables with leaders of the sector



Proof of the leadership position exercised by ENTI-UB is the constant participation of its academic members in prestigious events, the most recent being the Mobile World Congress 2022. As in the 2019 edition, the academic director of ENTI -UB, Dr. Óscar García Pañella once again moderated a round table of creators of memorable experiences in the 4YFN section of the international mobile phone show, where the opportunities for digital entertainment and leisure offered by current technology were discussed , and how we should use these to be able to excite the players.