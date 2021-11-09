At the Eurogroup Frugali vs Sud on debt, but everyone knows that we are changing

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – NOVEMBER 8: President of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde (L) talks with the EU Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni (R) prior the start of an Eurogroup ministers meeting in the Europa, the EU Council headquarter on November 8, 2021 in Brussels, Belgium. Ministers will talk about: Macroeconomic developments, including inflation, and policy prospects in the euro area and Digital euro the policy objectives and uses of a digital euro in the global competitive context. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

How to finance the ecological transition, keeping the public debt of the Member States at bay, especially the most ‘problematic’ ones? At the table of the EU finance ministers gathered in the Eurogroup in Brussels, what should have been a first taste of discussion on fiscal rules ends up seasoned with all the needs of the moment: from the ‘expensive bill’ to the need to relaunch actions against climate change, despite having to manage the weight especially for the less well-off classes. This is just the kick-off of a discussion on the Stability Pact that will take place next year. So much so that we remain on the starting positions: frugal from the north against the south. Nothing definitive: at the Europa building table, all the ministers know that, even if the fiscal rules remain the same, “debt reduction must have a pace compatible with growth”.

These are the words of the Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni, upon his arrival in the Eurogroup. But it is more than a point of view. Although the clash with the frugal of the north is announced fierce, the reality of the pandemic crisis is pressing and will only ‘play in favor’ of the southern states. Currently, the rules provide for a debt reduction of one twentieth per year, for those who exceed the 60 per cent ceiling on GDP: that is, the majority of European states. The pace can only slow down, EU sources reiterate, even if this result will most likely be achieved using all the flexibility provided for in the current rules, the 27 will hardly be able to find an agreement between now and 2023, just one year, to write new ones. .

Meanwhile, the usual script goes on today at the Eurogroup.

Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel stresses that Austria is “opposed” to “further exceptions” in the rules on EU public accounts “to be able to contract further debts”. “During the summer – he says – we launched a so-called alliance of responsibility which has the objective of gradually lowering the levels of debt of the states. This is important to have sufficient margin for the next crisis ”.

So the rules of the Stability Pact, suspended due to a pandemic, are fine as they are, with the reactivation scheduled for 2023. Together with the Next Generation Eu that helps states with growth, they will be able to bring everything and everyone back in line. This is the belief of the frugal.

Opposite the position of France. “I think that the 60 percent debt rule is obsolete and new rules need to be defined to ensure the unity of the eurozone, but on a more realistic basis,” said the French Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire, to the his arrival at the Eurogroup meeting. “The post-Covid situation is very different from that before the Covid crisis: previously there was a debt difference between the most indebted states in the eurozone of thirty-forty points compared to the others, at the exit from the crisis we see that in some cases there is a difference of one hundred points. The situation cannot be considered to have remained the same and it is impossible to maintain the status quo. Before thinking about the rules, we need to ask ourselves what our political goal is. What are these rules for and why do we update them? I think that once out of the crisis, one of the key elements for the eurozone is to be able to invest, to innovate, to favor the ecological transition that will require considerable investments. And also to maintain our technological independence from China and the United States ”.

A few weeks ago, even the director of the European Stability Mechanism Klauss Regling said that the 60 percent debt ceiling on GDP needs to be rethought. A sign that the push to revise European economic governance is there and has crossed previously unthinkable barriers. On the other hand, it is not the only discussion on the table today at the Eurogroup. Le Maire returns to the charge on common contracts to calm the price of energy, despite the fact that the northern wall prevailed at the last European Council, opposed to too massive intervention on the market. The finance ministers will talk more about it tomorrow at the Ecofin meeting, also in reference to the choice of the Russian supplier Gazprom not to increase gas supplies to Europe.

“The increase in inflation could slow down already in the first half of 2022 – assures Gentiloni – We think that energy prices have a decisive impact in this increase in inflation and that the phenomenon is temporary. It will probably shrink by itself already in the first half of next year ”. In short, the Commissioner tries not to put too much meat on the fire, seeing the goal far from the rigor of past years. How far will be understood only next year: probably after the spring presidential elections in France.

“I am confident that we will find common ground,” says Belgian Finance Minister Vincent van Peteghem, “I am also quite ambitious on this issue, because we need to find ways to stimulate the transition and these investments.”

“Reaching a consensus is crucial for the future of the euro and Europe in general. This shared objective at today’s table ”, said Gentiloni at the press conference. Today “a first chapter of a new story has been written – insists the commissioner to create the conditions for sustainable growth in the European Union. We have to work hard to build consensus on the proposal that we will present in the first half of next year ”.