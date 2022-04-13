At the first “Gimont it’s crazy” after confinement

the essential

A look back at last week’s festive evening at the Gabrielle-et-Joseph-Dubarry cultural hall. A rather successful first for the new association team.

It was Saturday evening, in a copiously stocked Gabrielle-et-Joseph-Dubarry cultural hall, that the first post-confinement show “Gimont c’est fou” took place. As soon as he arrived, the large audience was taken care of by a staff of volunteers, under the leadership of Joëlle, the oldest member of the troupe, and her barrel organ, blowing popular and festive tunes. The curtain opened and the three knocks fell on almost the entire troop, frozen as in a wax museum, type “Grévin” or “Madame Tussaud”.

Classics and youtubers

From Line Renaud to Mickaël Jackson, via Demis Roussos or Lio, all the actors on stage came alive, each in turn, and the evening kicked off. Then, as usual, the troupe presented a variety show and extensive entertainment, consisting of several sketches, mimes, songs and dances. Among the sketches, we could recognize the great standards and classics of Jean Yanne, Fernand Reynaud, Shirley and Dino for example. Youtubers like Ivan Béde have also inspired certain passages. The heterogeneous and varied musical choices greatly pleased the public, who were able to sing with the troupe to titles by Jean-Jacques Goldman, Clara Luciani, Daniel Balavoine or even dance to the sounds of Justin Timberlake or the Black Eyed Peas. .

For the finale, the troop, all dressed in red and visibly fulfilled, greeted the public by humming “Bella ciao”. The president of the association Laurent Dubreuil thanked the public, to whom he gave an appointment for next spring.