at the game with Lopez, with Garner for the children

Months go by (the first photos of them together started circulating in May 2021, review them HERE) but the passion between Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck is always sky high. After all, when you choose yourself again after 17 years, a string of companions and several children, the feeling must necessarily be strong and rooted.

Passion for the game

THE Bennifer they were pinched together at an NBA game. The two spent the afternoon flirting on the sidelines rather than focusing on the basketball match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics. Toccatine, kisses, eye to eye: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they are more in love than ever. The singer opted for a look in perfect JLo style, consisting of a denim jacket and matching jeans. Both were signed Coach, as well as the white bag with leather details resting on the floor. At the foot of the black leather ankle boots with studs with a very high heel by Alexander McQueen. Different register for Ben, flawless in total black.

With the other Jennifer for the children

The actor used the same coat to meet the other Jennifer in his life. Yes, in the life of Ben Affleck there is not alone Jennifer Lopez but also Jennifer Garner. The actors separated in 2015 and formalized the divorce in 2018. Affleck and Garner, however, share three children and have always shown themselves to be accomplices and close-knit for the good of the children. On a parental night at school, Ben and Jennifer met in Santa Monica. With so much spent in common, the couple appeared very close-knit between semi-hugs and jokes. At one point there also seems to have been a somewhat heated discussion, but certainly there was no lack of agreement. Ben between two Jennifer: for the moment he enjoys both!

Related Posts



