at the gates of Monza the large Fao Schwarz toy store

The magic arrives at the gates of Monza. Everything is ready for the opening of the Fao Schwarz store in Milan, in Piazza Cordusio. By the end of 2021, just in time for Christmas shopping, the large toy store will open in the Milanese capital: 660 square meters on three floors; 660 square meters of magic and dreams. For anyone who has been to New York knows that it is an extraordinary experience; an experience that will now be possible to repeat (or live for the first time) even a few kilometers from Monza and Brianza.

A unique emotion for young and old. A joy not only for the little ones in search of their favorite toys, but also a blast from the past for mum and dad, surrounded by all kinds of games that will catapult them into their childhood.

There will be many initiatives connected to this opening that will give a touch of magic to Milan. Bear footprints, the bicycle of wonders and giant toy soldiers will begin to appear on the streets to show young and old the way to the store. Artistic performances and an animation program that will create magical atmospheres and as declared by the organizers: “… will be the tangible sign that the dream of having a Fao Schwarz store in Milan is about to become reality!”

Also there will be online virtual treasure hunt available on the gaming brand’s website (with several prizes up for grabs).

In short, a real wonderland, which has been the protagonist of many films: unforgettable in Big (1988) where Tom Hanks plays the giant piano “The Walking Piano”.

The story of Fao Schwarz

It is a story that begins in 1962 that of the very famous American brand not only for its shops but for the shows, the giant soft toys and that refined and dreamlike atmosphere. It was the German immigrant Frederick August Otto Schwarz (Fao, in fact), as also reported on MilanoToday, who founded the brand that over the years has opened stores in Boston, Philadelphia and New York. In 2015, due to the great competition that has grown exponentially in the sector over the years, the legendary and historic store on Fifth Street in New York was closed. Fortunately, the brand was bought by the ThreeSixty group and from there the rebirth began, starting from the new store in Rockefeller Plaza in New York, and then also arriving in Beijing, London and Dublin. And now in Lombardy, in Milan.