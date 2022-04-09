At the Gemelli first urological performance by robot-surgeon Hugo – Medicine

First urological performance in Italy for the robot-surgeon Hugo. It was performed at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome on a 62-year-old man, already back home, who had a prostate tumor removed: a special operation precisely for the use of the robot. This ‘debut’ is signed by Professor Pierfrancesco Bassi, director of the UOC of Urological Clinic of the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Polyclinic Foundation, Professor of Urology at the Catholic University, Rome campus.

Robotic surgery in urology – reads a note from the Gemelli Polyclinic – has been an established reality for many years, but it has never really taken off, because it is held back by high costs.

To give a boost to this discipline the only strategy is to make it more ‘democratic’. Which is then the proposal of Hugo, the latest robot-surgeon developed by Medtronic.

“We finally have a system – commented Professor Bassi – that offers the same operational potential as the technologies currently on the market, with a reduction in costs. And the significance of this goes well beyond the purely economic aspect. the potential to open and extend these techniques even in the smallest hospitals and therefore to offer the advantages of robotic surgery to a wider range of patients “.

Robotic surgery in urology has been around for years and is now a fact. “Today a good 50% of interventions for urological pathologies – said prof.

Low – can be performed with the robot, which provides a number of advantages over traditional surgery: less invasiveness, better surgical detail and reduced hospitalization for the patient. Urology is, among all, the discipline most suited to robotic surgery; we are in fact the industry leaders in terms of number of interventions “.

The most widespread indication in the urological field for the Hugo robot is radical prostatectomy for the treatment of prostate cancer, which is the first cancer in order of frequency in males, accounting for 19% of all male cancers in our country (in the 2020 estimated 36,000 new diagnoses). “Carrying out this intervention in robotic surgery – underlined Prof. Bassi – offers those benefits that fall within the concept of ‘personalized medicine’, that is the possibility of treating the tumor according to the characteristics of the tumor itself and of the patient” .

