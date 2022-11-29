At the heart of pregnancy rumors, Hailey Bieber shows her rounded belly and reveals a terrible diagnosis

While everyone thinks she is pregnant, Hailey Bieber revealed her rounded belly on Instagram. But Justin Bieber’s wife has restored the truth and unveiled a terrible diagnosis…

Is Hailey Bieber pregnant? While Justin Bieber’s wife is at the heart of pregnancy rumors, she has restored the truth. On Monday November 28, 2022, the young woman indeed took to her Instagram account to explain herself. Revealing a rounded belly in story, Hailey Bieber however assured that she was not expecting her first child. “It’s not a baby” said Hailey Bieber before revealing a terrible diagnosis. “I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple. I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS, but I’ve had an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun” she confessed. Justin Bieber’s wife continued by confiding in her state of health because of this cyst: “It’s painful and it gives me nausea, bloating, cramps and emotions. In short, I’m sure many of you can relate and understand.”

Note that earlier in the year, Hailey Bieber had already reported health problems. Indeed, last March, the young woman had been hospitalized in emergency after having felt symptoms similar to those of a cardiovascular accident. “Thursday morning I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to hospital… They discovered that I had a very small blood clot in my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body suppressed it on its own and I fully recovered within a few hours.” she said, reassuring her fans at the same time. For his part, the interpreter of “Baby” announced bad news to his fans in June. Suffering from facial paralysis, he had to cancel concerts.

Hailey and Justin Bieber: how long have they been married?

The singer married Hailey Bieber on September 30, 2019 in South Carolina at Somerset Chapel in Bluffton. The ceremony took place fifteen days after their civil union in Manhattan and a month and a half after their engagement, on July 7. Madly in love, Hailey and Justin Bieber, however, experienced a difficult first year of marriage. “The first year of marriage was really tough. Because there was a lot of things to do, go back to the traumas. There were all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person you’re with, because it’s ‘is scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.'” had entrusted the singer to the magazine GQ. “My home life was unstable. As if my home life didn’t exist. I didn’t have a person I really cared about. I had no one to love. I had no one to lean on. But now I have this“, he added, speaking of his private life.