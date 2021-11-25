At the Helbiz stand here is the crazy scooter for eSC races

Helbiz present at the 2021 edition of EICMA, and in addition to its new consumer products and services, it has presented the scooter for racing eSkootr Championship. The company announced last August that it would field its own team, made up of three drivers, who will take turns driving theS1-X, this is the name of the scooter developed by Ycom with support from none other than Williams Advanced Engineering.

We were therefore able to see the vehicle up close for the first time – which eSC claims to be of Formula 1 level – and try to photograph some details, after the generic presentation in October.

The size, as already evident from the first photos, is important, with the weight reaching 35 kg. The wheels are 6.5 “, albeit with a decent width, since they have to hold onto the track a vehicle with two engines – one per wheel – from 6,000 W each. The total power of 12 kW supported by an equally large battery, with 1.33 kWh of capacity. These specifications allow you to reach 100 km / h and compete for 8-10 minutes.

A decidedly important component, as expected, the handlebar, full of buttons, especially in the display area, probably to manage settings and mappings, as well as obviously the gear controls. The vertical rod in carbon fiber, and joins a double suspension fork, hidden by the front fairing.

The brakes are also appropriately sized, with generously sized discs and professional calipers. The races will start in 2022, on city tracks designed in agreement with the administrations that will decide to host the events.