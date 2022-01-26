at the highest levels since 2013. How Italians react

A real shock for Italian motorists is the current price of diesel and petrol.

At the highest levels since 2013 and things will get worse. This is what energy market experts who are monitoring oil trends say. An upward spiral dominated by strong inflation and destined to increase. 1,778 euros per liter for gasoline and for Italians it is really too much. The sting of inflation continues to exhaust Italian families who can no longer take it. According to research institutes, many Italian families have fallen into so-called energy poverty. This means that the blows on electricity and gas and petrol bills are so strong that too many are unable to pay. But the tensions on international markets only risk precipitating things.

Here’s how to defend yourself

These prices are terrible for Italian families who run for cover in various ways. Who can, switch to public transport. In many cases, in fact, public transport guarantees considerable economic savings and even those who do not love them are giving up with these prices. Another solution that many are practicing is to use car sharing. These are apps that are downloaded to your smartphone and allow you to share cars and petrol with those who travel the same way as you. In recent months they are becoming more and more popular and many Italians are happy with them. But for those who just can’t do without the car, there are the so-called white pumps or no logo pumps. These are those petrol stations that do not belong to the big circuits and can charge lower prices. But what if prices were to rise again?

Experts say this is likely and could really crush the economic recovery.

It is important to look for these means that allow you to have a little breathing space.