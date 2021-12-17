at the “Il Gabbiano” shopping center a complete clinic at the service of citizens (PHOTO and VIDEO) – Savonanews.it

Officially presented this morning, Friday 17 December, the new Private Specialist Clinic located at the Il Gabbiano Shopping Center of Coop Liguria branded “Casa della Salute SpA”, one of the references for the prevention and promotion of health with innovative management models oriented to patient, with the excellence of its professionals and its performance always aligned with the most advanced technologies.

“The Savona outpatient clinic is the twelfth opening of Casa della Salute – says Marco Fertonani, CEO of Casa della Salute – and will host diagnostic imaging services, including high-field magnetic resonance, CT, X-rays, mammograms, tomosynthesis and ultrasound scans, specialist visits, sports medicine, sampling point, dentistry and physiotherapy. A structure complete with all services for the citizens of the Savona area. The Casa della Salute model does not replace the National Health System, but acts as an integration“.

The structure can be reached directly from the two parking lots, basement and basement, of the Shopping Center through reserved entrances, or from the shopping center gallery on the first floor.

“This inauguration – explains Roberto Pittalis, President of Coop Liguria, owner of the spaces of the shopping center – it is the final step in a process of relaunching the Gabbiano, which today is even richer in offers and services. A path aimed at enhancing an important structure in the economy of the city of Savona, whose territory, in recent years, has been severely tested, first by the crisis of many industrial realities and then by the Covid emergency. The shopping center was also affected by this negative economic situation, but reacted by investing to modernize itself and fill up with new services, just like the Casa della Salute clinic.“.

The new opening of Casa della Salute in Savona also marks the start of an agreement dedicated to Coop Members who in 2022 will be able to take advantage of discounted packages dedicated to prevention based on a calendar that will be shared in the coming months by Casa della Salute and Coop Liguria .

The facility is open to the public and operational six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, from 7.30 to 19.30. Reservations can be made on the website www.casasalute.eu or via the switchboard at the numbers 019 9380816 – 010 9641083.