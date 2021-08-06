At the Magna Graecia Film Festival awards to associations involved in the fight against cancer

Rome – The fight against cancer and Italian oncology are the themes of the Magna Graecia Film Festival in Catanzaro. In the frame of the Calabrian event, directed by Gianvito Casadonte, on Saturday 7 August, during an official ceremony, the Pancrazio Association, the president of the Together Against Cancer Foundation, Francesco Cognetti, the communication director of the Italian oncologists, Mauro Boldrini and the president of Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) Giordano Beretta, for the commitment shown in recent years in the field of projects that touch on issues concerning cancer. The Pancrazio Association will be awarded for the production of the short film ‘Tu come me’, freely inspired by the true story of Giacomo Perini, a boy who at the age of 17 found himself facing and defeating a tumor. “A story of hope, tenacity, solidarity that can help thousands of other young people who are facing a similar ordeal and who can get out of it thanks to research and innovation, which we wanted to tell through a film”, remembers Maria Teresa Carpino, author and director of the short film with Roberto Orazi. And precisely for this reason, the Magna Graecia Film Festival, promoted by the Calabria region, has decided to reward the institutional leaders of Italian oncology as well. Cognetti will be awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award “for the commitment and successes achieved in the fight against cancer”. To Boldrini, “the special award for the dedication and great commitment shown for correct, rigorous and clear communication on the fight against cancer” and to Beretta for “the great commitment as president of Aiom in promoting Italian oncology at an international level”. “Every year in our country 377 thousand people are affected by a tumor – underlines Cognetti – an army of people who need attention and care at the highest levels that our country is able to provide. Covid, however, has led to the cancellation of millions of screening for early diagnosis and surgical interventions. We must now start over to make up for these delays. From this event we launch an appeal: work together to fill these gaps, otherwise we risk finding much more advanced tumors with fewer chances of recovery in the coming months ” .

But another request comes from the Magna Graecia Film Festival: “For too many years – underlines Mauro Boldrini – cancer has been assimilated to the term incurable disease. Today it is no longer the case: 54% of people affected by cancer manage to overcome it and return. to a normal life, a percentage that grows steadily. We must commit ourselves so that this semantic equation is canceled. And we must push so that projects like you like me, so strong and impactful, find more and more space in festivals as important as the Calabrian one that we thank for the great attention shown towards oncology issues “. “Oncology which represents one of the Italian excellences in the world – adds Giordano Beretta – if we compare the survival rates with some countries such as France, Spain and Germany we can see how they are higher in Italy, where high-level clinicians work in teams dedicated to the main neoplasms “. The Pancrazio Association “is made up of young medical students who believe in promoting prevention and in correct lifestyles – affirms the president Francesco Bugamelli – but also in solidarity, in friendship, in helping those in need. This award it fills us with joy and encourages us to commit ourselves even more in the near future “. Tomorrow evening the prizes will be presented by Piefrancesco Tassone, full professor of Medical Oncology and director of the School of Specialization at the Magna Grecia University of Catanzaro.