At the Marc Jacobs show, Bella Hadid’s hairstyle has something to mark the spirits

HAIR – Did Bella Hadid validate what could be considered a big “fashion faux pas”? This Monday, June 27, the star of the catwalk paraded for fashion designer Marc Jacobs dressed in clothes from his new collection and above all, with her hair done in a rather unusual way. Under the gaze of the guests, who were gathered in the New York Public Library, the 25-year-old model appeared with very thick, bouncy bangs on the front. On the sides: nothing. Not a hair. His temples seem to have been shaved.

A few hours after the show, the model shared a photo from behind the scenes, again revealing her hairstyle, both futuristic but also resembling the one worn by Rooney Mara in the film adaptation of Millenium: Men who didn’t like women.

His sister Gigi Hadid and other models also had their hair done when they walked the steps of the library.

No change of look in the program for Bella Hadid, it turns out that this hairstyle is actually a decoy. According to photos shared on social media, a fake bald skull was placed on each model’s head before being covered in a more or less similar wig. The snapshot below of Gigi Hadid having her makeup done can attest to this.

This one of Bella Hadid leaving the place of the parade with, on her head, a garment placed like a scarf revealing hair on the sides, too.

