At the Met Gala, Kendall Jenner adopts the bleach brows trend seen on the catwalks

In terms of outfit, Kendall Jenner wore a black tulle couture top (signed Prada), topped with fishnet embroidery, as well as a voluminous satin-silk skirt, also black, embellished with hand-designed “beehive” details.

We remember the naked dress Givenchy encrusted with crystals that wore Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala last year: the piece required 2,500 hours of work. all accomplished by a team of 30 craftsmen. We can also mention her memorable appearance at the 2019 edition of the Met, where she graced the red carpet with a set Versace stitching, with bright orange feathers.

Risk taking

If her look yesterday was clearly more sober, her hyper-graphic eyebrows nevertheless caught everyone’s eye: a new and splendid risk-taking on the part of Kendall Jenner.

