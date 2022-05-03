At the Met Gala, Kendall Jenner adopts the bleach brows trend seen on the catwalks

In terms of outfit, Kendall Jenner wore a black tulle couture top (signed Prada), topped with fishnet embroidery, as well as a voluminous satin-silk skirt, also black, embellished with hand-designed “beehive” details.

We remember the naked dress Givenchy encrusted with crystals that wore Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala last year: the piece required 2,500 hours of work. all accomplished by a team of 30 craftsmen. We can also mention her memorable appearance at the 2019 edition of the Met, where she graced the red carpet with a set Versace stitching, with bright orange feathers.

Risk taking

If her look yesterday was clearly more sober, her hyper-graphic eyebrows nevertheless caught everyone’s eye: a new and splendid risk-taking on the part of Kendall Jenner.

Translation by Etienne Menu

Article originally published on Vogue.com

Also on Vogue.fr:

Kim Kardashian’s dress, a tribute to Marilyn Monroe

The mother-daughter looks of Kate Moss and Lila Moss

Kylie Jenner in wedding dress, tribute to Virgil Abloh

Even more Vogue France in video on YouTube: