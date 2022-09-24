At the Met Gala, Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj dared to wear a cap-prom dress combo

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Taylor Hill via Getty Images

FASHION – Originality, extravagance and exuberance are the key words of the Met Gala. The 2022 edition of the famous fundraising dinner organized by Anna Wintour this Monday, May 2 in New York was no exception to the rule, as evidenced by the looks of two of the guests, Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj.

Both opted for a bold combo: matching their cap to the color of their dress.

The first, whose sister Kim Kardashian caused a sensation in a dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962, came dressed in an immaculate white wedding dress signed Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Off-White who died a few months ago . On her head, her cap was worn backwards and covered with a mini-veil.

For her part, Nicki Minaj’s strapless dress was completely black, full of feathers, as the theme of this edition of the gala suggested. His hat looked more like the kind of cap worn by baseball players.

“I’m obsessed with this hat,” she told her red carpet interviewer. Like the dress, it is signed Riccardo Tisci, artistic director of the Burberry house.

The rapper was back to the very social dinner on Monday, after declining the invitation last year at the last minute because of the request from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the media ceremony takes place, that the guests be vaccinated against Covid-19.

