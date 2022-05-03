At the Met Gala, Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj dared to wear a cap-prom dress combo

FASHION – Originality, extravagance and exuberance are the key words of the Met Gala. The 2022 edition of the famous fundraising dinner organized by Anna Wintour this Monday, May 2 in New York was no exception to the rule, as evidenced by the looks of two of the guests, Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj.

Both opted for a bold combo: matching their cap to the color of their dress.

The first, whose sister Kim Kardashian caused a sensation in a dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962, came dressed in an immaculate white wedding dress signed Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Off-White who died a few months ago . On her head, her cap was worn backwards and covered with a mini-veil.