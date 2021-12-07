At the Michelangelo Theater “Hollywood burger”, with Pino Quartullo and Giobbe Covatta Events in Modena

From 7 to 9 December at 9 pm, “Hollywood burger”, scr itto by Roberto Cavosi with Giobbe Covatta, Pino Quartullo and Fausto Caroli. The show, directed by Quartullo himself, is produced by Livia Amabilino’s La Contrada Teatro Stabile di Trieste.

How many can say that they have achieved the goals they set for themselves at the beginning of their life? How many can be fully satisfied with having realized their dream?

In a canteen for artists in the Hollywood Studios, two mythomaniac actors, absolutely adrift but tenaciously clinging to the dream of cinema, talk about it and make it into all colors; they pass and spread on their burgers mustard, mayonnaise, ketchup, with a convulsive and greedy attitude like their desire to be part, in one way or another, of the magic of Hollywood. An attendant treats them as if they were hindrances, useless clutters, but Leon and Burt do not stop competing with their misfortunes and misadventures.

They rattle off anecdotes with Stanley, Jack, Robert, Francis, Al, Ridley, Meryl, Giulia: they are classic “name-droppers” (those who “drip” the names of the most famous characters as if they were close friends). Maybe they are also good actors but fate has raged against them; they are two typical victims of the Hollywood system; at the same time so “tender” to make us fall in love with them: too defenseless for a jungle like Hollywood. And it is in this jungle that Leon and Burt lead us by the hand, telling us about their life through their films. Leon who could have been the protagonist of 2001 A Space Odyssey, Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece, but totally hidden in a monkey disguise. Burt Bart who takes part in many successful films, but his role (from the homosexual killer in The Godfather to the vampire postman in Dracula, through Sam’s piano tuner in Casablanca, and even the condom salesman at twelve Apostoli) is always irretrievably cut during the assembly phase. And so those “missed” films, very famous, mythical, in which they worked without being able to be recognizable or from which they were then made out, become for us a journey into memories, a part of our existence, a section of our own identity. Leon and Burt’s frustrations are also a little

metaphors of ours, and everyone can recognize their own dissatisfactions in them.

We will never know if what they confide is the result of a cruel reality or a delusional madness but their frustrations, their unfulfilled expectations of an unlikely film career, make them so tragic that they become hilarious, heroic Beckett clowns of our world. After decades, in fact, they are still waiting for “the opportunity” and waiting for Jack Nicholson to pass by.

Waiting for Godot degenerates into Waiting for Jack Nicholson: Beckett overflows into Quentin Tarantino.

With their stories, Leon and Burt Bart cross all of American cinema and their lives, with a crescendo of hilarious anecdotes, unexpected tensions, unexpected revelations, until they explode in a violent paradoxical ending.

In a world that flatters you to betray you and from which it is good to steal even the smallest crumbs of happiness, because it is only on those that you can build, as Leon and Burt teach us, your life and your dignity. There are no small or large parts, small or large actors on the “screen” of the world, there are only small or large men.