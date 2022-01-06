At the moment it is not known who will take Spalletti’s place in Juve-Napoli: Domenichini is not well, Baldini warned that he was in quarantine

Naples football – Who will be on the bench instead of Spalletti in Juve-Napoli? As stated in today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport, at the moment there is no certainty. Domenichini is not very well, he is waiting for the swab, and in the meantime Baldini has been alerted that he has finished the quarantine and is negative.

“Because the emergency in Naples is such that in addition to arriving in Turin with a group of kids on the bench (even those” decimated “by infections) it is still not clear who will be the coach of the Azzurri at the Stadium tonight. Yes, because Luciano Spalletti is positive and has remained at home in isolation. But Marco Domenichini is also not very well and since the De Laurentiis club has ordered a further round of tampons, Daniele Baldini has been recalled in doubt, in recent days he remained in isolation due to a close positive contact during the holidays, but which ended the quarantine and was negative. In short, if Domenichini did not make it, Baldini would go to the bench, the other of the staff to have the titles to be able to lead an A formation “