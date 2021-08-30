At the Museum of San Michele “Puppet festival in music” and an entire day dedicated to the rules

The shows of “The puppet festival in music” are back on the stage of the cloister of the Museum, which for eleven years have been enjoying the favor of the public of all ages: four Saturday evenings under the banner of the theater of animated figures, with the presence of live musical accompaniment. The artistic direction of the Festival is curated by Luciano Gottardi, a puppeteer from Trentino who has been collaborating with the Museum for years.

Saturday 4 September begins with Gottardi’s own show, “Stories to sleep standing up. Object theater show “, in which Tom Johnson’s twelve musical stories” Bedtime Stories “are interpreted with different objects: such as a spinning wheel, a thread, glasses, glasses, which become the protagonists of the funny and sometimes surreal stories of the goodnight that the composer wrote for clarinet and narrator.

Saturday 11 September on the stage arrives “The Cinderella Cat” by Beppe Rizzo, the story of the young Zezolla, the oldest and most Italian version of Cinderella, who proves to understand that even if her life cannot be a fairy tale, it is still a good life to live.

On 18 September Eva Sotriffer and Max Castlunger present “Not only are wolves hungry”, a puppet show and marionette carried without words, freely inspired by the folk tale “Stone soup”.

The show “Di Pinocchio l’Aventura”, with Italo Pecoretti for the Theater of the Twelve Moons, concludes the Festival on Saturday 25 September, with a surly puppeteer who reluctantly tells the story of Pinocchio, claiming to be the descendant of Mangiafoco and to know a menadito the life and death of the famous puppet.

Reservations are required for all evenings. The shows begin at 9 pm and are preceded at 8 pm by a free guided tour of the Museum.

Furthermore, Saturday 25 September, the day is dedicated to the charter of rules, the ancient statutes which, through a series of rules, defined the ways and forms of the exploitation of goods that belonged to the traditional Trentino communities. Through workshops for families, guided tours that explore the topic and a public meeting entitled “The rules of thumb: history, territory, current events”, we want to offer an important moment of reflection for all ages on how the rural communities of Trentino autonomously provided for the administration of extensive collective assets, such as high-altitude forests and prairies, for the safeguarding of private property, limited to fields and meadows, and for the regulation of relations between individuals in relation to access to natural resources and the development of productive activities. The history of Trentino’s rural communities seems to teach a lesson in civic commitment to an often distracted current situation.

Reservations are required on the website www.museosanmichele.it or by calling 0461 650314.

The events take place in compliance with the regulations in force regarding Covid-19.

Please note that access to the Museum is allowed only to subjects with one of the Covid-19 green certifications. The obligation to show the green pass does not apply to children under the age of 12 and to persons exempt on the basis of suitable medical certification.

Below is the program of “The nights of San Michele 2021”:

Saturday 4th September

8.00 pm guided tour of the Museum

9.00 pm show

Luciano Gottardi presents “Stories for sleeping on your feet. Object theater show“

Music: Tom Johnson

Clarinet: Roberta Gottardi

Animator: Luciano Gottardi

Saturday 11th September

8.00 pm guided tour of the Museum

9.00 pm show

Beppe Rizzo presents “The Cinderella Cat“

Italian Popular Fairy Tale Project

Production: Oltreilponte Teatro

A show by: Beppe Rizzo

Dramaturgy: Valentina Diana, Beppe Rizzo

Puppets and costumes: Cristiana Daneo

With: Anna Montalenti, Beppe Rizzo

Saturday 18th September

8.00 pm guided tour of the Museum

9.00 pm show

Eva Sotriffer and Max Castlunger present “Not only are wolves hungry“

Puppet show and marionette carried without words, freely inspired by the folk tale “Zuppa di pietra”

By and with Eva Sotriffer

Director: Angelika Jedelhauser (Figurentheater Unterwegs)

Original music: Max Castlunger

Saturday 25th September

8.00 pm guided tour of the Museum

9.00 pm show

Italo Pecoretti for the Theater of the Twelve Moons presents “Pinocchio’s adventure”

Saturday 25th September

A day for the rules

Museum open all day

10.00-18.00 Let’s give ourselves a rule… ta educational activities and workshops for families to discover the rules

11.00 and 13.30 free guided tour of the Museum with in-depth information on the subject

15.00 Public meeting The rules: history, territory, current events “To investigate the conservation of the public good of our community”