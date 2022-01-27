At the musical high school ‘Sandro Pertini’ they play ‘Schindler’s List’ – Lavocedigenova.it

To the Sandro Pertini Musical High School you play ‘Schindler’s List’. This is the initiative in the school of Middle Levant, chosen on the occasion of the Remembrance Day. As known throughout the world, this date has an indelible meaning. On January 27, 1945, the troops ofRed Army they released the Auschwitz Concentration Camp. Remembrance Day was established in 2005 by theUnited Nations General Assembly, on 1 November, during the 42nd plenary meeting, to remember the victims ofHolocaust. It is a very important day for the history ofEurope and of the world, not to forget what happened to the people persecuted, exterminated and humiliated by Nazi Germany between the 1930s and 1940s. According to estimates, between five and six million Jews were killed in the concentration camps, a real massacre.

There are many initiatives planned for the Day of Remembrance each year. Schools have always been at the forefront, promoting moments of sharing and project activities already started during the school year. This year the students of the Pertini Choreutic High School are playing ‘Schindler’s List’. With them, the teacher Maria Lucia Verzillo, Singing and choral exercises; the teacher Irene Lo Caputo, Chamber music; the professor Fabio Fabbri, Referent of the Musical High School; the professor Alessandro Cavanna, head of the high school. The execution was filmed and posted on social media, so as to share it with those who could not be present at the execution. ‘Schindler’s List’ is a drama centered around the true story of Oskar Schindler, the owner of a factory of enameled objects that during the Second World War saved about 1100 Jews from the extermination of the Nazis. Initially the intent of the German entrepreneur was to hire more prisoners to increase the company’s staff and increase the profits of his plant, but later Schindler tried to take as many people as possible away from the Shoah.

Shot from Steven Spielberg black and white, the film has received several Oscar during the 1993 awards ceremony (even 7, including best film, direction and photography), demonstrating that even one of the most terrible acts of collective madness in history can be reproduced on the big screen with elegance. The soundtrack composed by John Williams, is now considered the best work of his long career, studded with five Oscars, including the one he won for the soundtrack of Spielberg’s film. In addition to this, other initiatives are underway, for the Day of Remembrance, including the invitation to read, at home and in schools, the autobiographical volume for children ‘Carve it in your heart – From track 21 to Auschwitz and back: a journey into Memory’, from Liliana Segre, the senator who survived those horrors, written by a witness, after forty-five years of silence, immediately after the birth of her nephew Edoardo.