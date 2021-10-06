At the Nft auction the famous kiss between Madonna and Britney

Even the photo of the famous Sapphic kiss between the rockstar Madonna and Britney Spears, which took place during the 2003 MTV Awards, will be auctioned as NFT on a specialized platform.

Cryptograph is the NFT auction that donates the proceeds to charity

John Shearer, the photographer of the stars who immortalized the moment, decided to publish the photo on the NFT platform Cryptograph. It will probably become one of the most coveted pieces in the collection. As is the practice of the auctions that are organized by the platform, a part of the earnings will be directly donated to charity. In this case it was decided to allocate part of the revenues to GLAAD, an organization that deals with combating discrimination of the LGBT community.

Founded in 2020 by a group of entrepreneurs, investors and pioneers of the blockchain and crypto world, Cryptograph has been able to carve out an important space in the NFT market. For its innovative technology and above all for its philanthropic purpose, it has allowed in little more than a year of activity to help as many as 26 charities.

Auctions on the Ethereum platform without the use of gas

Cryptograph represents a unicum in the world of NFT auctions precisely for its innovative gas-free bidding system (Ethereum commission per single transaction that is carried out).

The offer is made possible by the only sidechain created and able to eliminate the high gas fees that users have to pay. The platform has created a new type of innovative offer, the auction Gonnaud-Bessire-McDonaugh (“GBM”), which guarantees a safe and fair model. Here bidders receive incentives of up to 10% of their bid, until they are then exceeded.

The link between non-profit organizations, blockchains and cryptocurrencies, has long been very tight. This happens because blockchain technology, due to its disintermediation, privacy and security characteristics, lends itself well to charitable organizations. Many of the major charities already use blockchain and cryptocurrencies to raise funds. Among these we can mention: Red Cross, Save the Children, United Way, Wikimedia Foundation and Electronic Frontier Foundation.

NFT business in constant growth

From the record sale of a digital work by Beeple, sold for over $ 69 million for the NFT market, it can be said that a period of truly exponential growth has begun. A recent report from the company nonfungible.com, reveals how over 2 billion dollars would have been spent on NFT in the first three months of 2021 alone, with a + 2,100%. DappRadar estimates that NFTs produced $ 1.2 billion in revenue in just one month in July 2021. The daily trading volume on the OpenSea NFT market, the first day of August has passed the 49 million dollars.

This incredible success, could revitalize a market such as that of auctions and art, which has been experiencing a deep crisis for some time. The creation of new blockchains such as Solana, Polkadot, Cosmos Eos, faster and cheaper than that of Ethereum, could be a further one towing for the NFT market.

The NFT they became one tool to earn not only for the art world, but also for that of sport. And this is demonstrated by the record sales of some historic match clips NBA or NFL memorabilia, sold to digital collectors for thousands of dollars.