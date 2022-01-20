at the ninth episode of the series, the adrenaline does not drop – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





FAST AND FURIOUS 9-THE FAST SAGA

Sky Cinema Uno, 9.15 pm. With Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and Michelle Rodriguez. Directed by Justin Lin. USA production 2020. Duration: 2 hours and 20 minutes

THE PLOT

The Fast and Furious gang is in disarmament (all missing, one here, one there) but is more or less forced to meet again when it comes to facing a particularly tough enemy. This is the younger brother of Dominic Toretto. Having passed the youth

in Domimic’s shadow, the mallard has converted his inferiority complex into unbridled megalomania. Now he is carrying out a crazy plan of world domination. It is urgent to stop it. Dominic and cronies take on the mission (now they act like Avengers, back in the days when they were motorized gangsters).

WHY SEE IT

Because in the ninth episode the series does not seem to lower the adrenaline rate. Among other things, the new villains of the situation also hit the spot: the little brother (played by the ex-wrestler John Cena) and the dark lady (Charlize Theron, always more fascinating as an evil than in the role of heroine).