At the Nuovo Teatro Sanità on stage «Carmine Verricello – A true story» by Alberto Mele and Marco Montecatino

After the preview at the Campania Teatro Festival, Friday 18 February at 9.00 pm will be staged at the Nuovo Teatro Sanità Carmine Verricello – A true storyshow written and directed by Alberto Mele And Marco Montecatino, the latter also interpreter with Renato Bisogni and Cecilia Lupoli. The story is that of two brothers who see their life upset, when the minor gets engaged to Oxana, a Ukrainian real doll, who radically changes the family balance.

The text is set in Camposano a Valle, a small town near Naples, in the week of Easter. The protagonists are Carmine Winch29 years old, e Aniello, two brothers whose simple life made up of work at the mini-market they manage and Sunday dinners, is undermined by the arrival of Oxana, a Ukrainian real doll with whom Carmine is engaged. The new flame will cause havoc in the lives of the two, spurring Carmine to free herself from the loving yoke of a brother / father / master. Feeling cornered, Aniello asks the mental health center for help, forcing his brother to go there, against his will.

Here it meets Alice Capri, a weird and handsome doctor, who will enter Carmine’s life, upsetting it. “Through the voice of Carmine Verricello – explain Alberto Mele and Marco Montecatino – we decided to tell the oblivion and loneliness that today is no longer just the prerogative of large cities, but has also taken root and rooted in small communities, becoming a question universal no longer attributable only to that most advanced and technological part of the world. We started from the inspiration given to us by the 2007 film Lars is a girl of his own from Craig Gillespiein which the protagonist, a sui generis boy played by Ryan Gosling, begins a relationship with a Real doll, managing with his childish humanity to scratch the justified blanket of distrust of the inhabitants of his village in Wisconsin ».