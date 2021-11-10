At the origins of the metaverse. From cyberpunk to the Matrix

A few days ago, Mark Zuckerberg with his presentation of the passage from Facebook to Meta of the name of his holding, he brought the term and the concept of “metaverse” back to the center of public discussion. Among the many videos that are appearing on the social pages of the renamed company, there is one in particular that makes you think. Four boys are in the hall of the Cleveland Museum of Art dedicated to Rousseau the Customs Officer, before Buffalo attacked by a tiger (1908): at a certain point, animals and the forest come to life, to the sound of a remix of the Prodigy. The claim is: This is the dimension of imagination, followed by This is going to be fun, with the kidnapped and ecstatic teenagers. We therefore understand that “imagination” and “fun” are and will be the key elements (at least at an explicit and rhetorical level) of the metaverse. Incidentally, the cruelty of the scene we witness looking at the painting – the tiger about to sink its fangs into the submissive buffalo’s neck – is completely nullified and removed by the next short animation (the tiger even reinvents itself as DJ in the party that comes to life around the children, and under our eyes): therefore suffering and death are excluded from the perceptual field of the metaverse – to be perhaps reserved and confined to real, direct, physical experiences?

THE CYBERPUNK AND THE EIGHTIES

But the parallel, virtual world that replaces the real world has a long history in literary and cinematic science fiction. After being anticipated – like many other ideas that are shaping the world we live in these years – by Philip K. Dick in texts such as The Game-Players of Titan (The Titan players, 1963), The Zap Gun (Mr. Lars dreamer of weapons, written in 1963 and published in 1967) and the short story We Can Remember It For You Wholesale (1966, transposed to the cinema by Paul Verhoeven in 1990 as Total Recall), this story crosses the events of the movement cyberpunk.

As a starting point we can identify the beginning of the Eighties, with the publication of the short novel True Names (The real name, 1981) by Vernor Vinge and especially with the release of Tron (Steven Lisberger 1982), the film-cult produced by Disney. In his short novel Vinge stages the world of the Other Plane (Other Plane) built as the setting for a game Fantasy, in which the protagonist Roger Pollack, writer of video novels and electronic role-playing games, transforms himself into Mr. Slippery and makes raids in public and private databases. As for instead Tron we cannot help but notice that the evil Master Control Program (MCP) – a direct emanation of Ed Dillinger, “general manager of the powerful IT company ENCOM” -, against which the young and brilliant programmer Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges), remembers very closely what is being announced these days. In any case, when Kevin is digitized and reassembled inside the integrated circuits, in this digital system he discovers a parallel universe in which programs are forced to continuously execute the commands given by the program-dictator.

THE CYBERSPACE, GIBSON AND STERLING

It is however with Neuromancer (Neuromancer, 1984), first volume of the Sprawl Trilogy, and with the anthology of short stories The night we burned Chrome (1986) by William Gibson that an anticipation of the metaverse, in the form of the concept of “cyberspace”, takes a truly innovative form (on November 6, both Gibson and Stephenson publicly dissociated themselves on Twitter from Facebook’s use of the term). As he wrote at the time Bruce Sterling, “the his astonishing first novel, (…) which won all industry awards in 1985, has demonstrated his unrivaled ability to accurately locate the nerve centers of society. The effect was that of an electric shock, which helped to wake the SF from its dogmatic lethargy. Out of hibernation, she is emerging from her cave into the bright sunlight of the modern spirit of the times“.

The cyberspace for Gibson it is a navigable space, a colorful electronic world in which individuals and corporations interact through information, “a hallucination experienced by consensus every day by billions of legal operators, in every nation, by children who are taught mathematical concepts (…) A graphic representation of data obtained from the desks of every computer in the human system“.

THE 1990s AND THE METAVERSE

In the nineties, it is Neal Stephenson to coin the term ‘metaverse’ in Snow Crash (1992), and to describe it as a virtual reality in 3D, shared on a worldwide fiber optic network and also accessible from public terminals: users enter this universe through avatar; the two levels of the narrative constantly intertwine and overlap. (“Snow crash”Indicated a particular state of early Apple Macintosh computers caused by a crash of the software, and the Bitmap displayed at that point on the screen is an image “that vaguely resembles looking into a broken TV, a whirlwind of black and white dots“, Which closely resembles”the sky above the harbor” of the “color of television tuned to a dead channel”With which it opens Neuromancer.)

In the same year, a film loosely inspired by a short story by Stephen King makes these ideas accessible to a mass audience: ne The lawnmower (The Lawnmower Man, Brett Leonard 1992) for the first time the viewers – including myself 13 – can see on the screen scenes totally set in a parallel reality, which works with its own logic and according to its own rules. I remember it shock to see gardener Jobe Smith (Jeff Fahey) gradually transform into a digital monster, obsessed with power and control.

THE MATRIX REVOLUTION

But for our generation, the authentic epiphanic moment coincides with the vision of Matrix (Andy and Larry, today Lilly and Lana, Wachowski, 1999), in which the metaverse fully assumes all the spiritual, social and political implications that it still possesses today. The scene of the awakening of Neo (Keanu Reeves) in a world reduced by machines to a desolate landscape, an endless expanse of human pile cultivation, is certainly one of the great moments of recent spectatoriality (personally, I have always thought that it is one of the things that radically and instantly changed my perception of reality, and I think it was a shared experience: the entrance into adulthood individually and collectively): “Have you ever had a dream so realistic that it seems real to you? What if you never wake up from a dream like this? How could you distinguish the world of dreams from that of reality?“.

Among the aspects that make the first great Matrix there is just one dryness, so to speak, a dryness in the rendering and presentation of ideas, which marries very effectively with the underlying ambiguity of the narrative. We sincerely hope to find these characteristics in the fourth episode, Matrix Resurrections, which is about to come out.

THE SIMULACRES OF VERNOR VINGE

We conclude this brief excursus into the history of the metaverse with the author with whom it opened: in 2003, Vernor Vinge published in fact The simulacra. In the story, the protagonist Dixie Mae works for Lotsa Tech, a software company in Silicon Valley, and thanks to a mysterious email she slowly discovers that she and all the other people she knows are actually digital simulations (simulacra in fact), illegally placed. at work by the company. The advantage of these copies, of these simulacra, is that unlike human beings they do not get tired, because they can be constantly restarted. Does it remind you of anything?

– Christian Caliandro