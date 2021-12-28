At the PalaVerde show of strength in Brescia that spreads with Treviso: Della Valle show

In the evening postponement of the thirteenth round labeled LBA, at the PalaVerde in Villorba, Brescia clearly overtook Treviso at the end of an extraordinary match on both sides of the field by the host team. For Magro’s team a fundamental victory for the eventual pass to the Italian Cup Final Eight. Germani who in the standings reaches the Nutribullet at 12 points. A team victory certainly but one that has an absolute protagonist called Amedeo Della Valle: the Gemani guard packs a sublime performance of 34 points with 8 triples per target to which he adds 6 assists and 38 evaluation. followed by 14 points each from Mitrou-Long and Burns. For TVB, Sims’ 16 and 8 rebounds are not enough. 69-94 the final.

Starting quintets:

Treviso: Russell, Dimsa, Sokolowski, Chillo and Sims.

Brescia: Mitrou-Long, Della Valle, Moss, Gabriel and Burns.

Menetti’s team recovers play Dewayne Russell from the flu, while he must give up the blue Nicola Akele for an orbital fracture suffered in the BCL match with Riga. Coach Magro’s team must do without Covid due to Eboua, Petrucelli and Parrillo.

FIRST FOURTH

Super start of Brescia 3-10 after just three minutes of play pushed by Amedeo Della Valle’s baskets. Germani’s advantage extends up to 5-17 minutes with Burns and Gabriel as protagonists, but above all to the extraordinary circulation of the ball by coach Magro’s men. Della Valle is irrepressible: Germani’s guard places the triple of +15, while on the opposite side Captain Imbrò unlocks TVB with five in a row. Nutribullet lost the Polish Sokolovski on 7 ‘for a shot immediately under the basket. The fraction ends with Laquintana’s points, Della Valle’s free throws and Moore’s acrobatic basket with a score of 15-31. A sensational Della Valle closes the first ten minutes with 13 points and 15 evaluation.

SECOND FOURTH

Only one team in the field and it’s called Germani: Burns packs four points in an amen for 15-35 after just one minute of play in the second set. Menetti finds Sokolovski again, but of little use because first Mitrou-Long and then Moore give the umpteenth push to TVB, 15-40 with a Brescia defense at the limit of perfection. The break is extended up to 11-0: Jones takes care of unblocking the Venetians with a mid-range placed. Two consecutive losses by Mitrou-Long for a moment rekindled Sokolovski and his teammates, but Della Valle is too much for everyone and continues to score points. Brescia spreads to +28 (27-55) at the end of the first half. A total domination of Magro’s guys who also reach +31 on (29-60): a 23 to 12 rebounds, 56% from two points, 53% from three, only 4 turnovers, all with a sublime Della Valle from 19 points and 6/11 from the field.

THIRD FOURTH

We return from the long interval with the usual Della Valle to place yet another bomb. Treviso relies on Sims, while Moss commits third and fourth foul in an amen. TVB somehow manages to file the net disadvantage up to -20 above all thanks to the defensive energy. Sims continues to hurt guests even from distance, but on the other side Gabriel signs the 45-65 place in the 25th minute. He signed the bomb of -18 and then Bortolani that of -15 and -12 with a PalaVerde version of the bedlam, 60-72 at 29 ‘. Nutribullet returns up to -11 on (61-72) and closes a third quarter dominated and won 34-17.

FOURTH FOURTH

Brescia immediately loses Moss for a technical foul that is worth the fifth personal, while Treviso gets closer to -9 thanks above all to Imbrò’s vision of the game. On the opposite side, the Lombards rely on the experience of Burns, 67-80 at 34 ‘. Della Valle finishes with a wonderful triple that is worth +18 from Brescia. In the final coach Magro has time to make their debut for the young Rodella, Biatcha, Santiago and Mobio 69-94 the final.