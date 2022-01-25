At the Porto Antico inaugurated the fitness area overlooking the sea, including equipment and gymnastic routes – Primocanale.it



GENOA – A fitness area overlooking the sea: for its thirty years Porto Antico has inaugurated three gymnastic courses and six free access equipment to be more and more an open-air gym. Location of choice for the Sports Festival, it has always been a favorite destination of the Genoese for outdoor activities. “We wanted to redevelop these long unused spaces that housed the bowling green and from now on our fellow citizens will be able to take advantage of this new space during the week during the lunch break or at the weekend”, comments the president of Porto Antico with satisfaction. Mauro Ferrando.

“After all, just take a few steps to notice how many young people come running here or how many less young people take long walks in this area: today we give back a space to the city”

First the warm-up, between abdominals and bar exercises, then jogging. And there is something for all training measures, from the 3 km that circumnavigate the Magazzini del Cotone and arrive at the Nave Italia, to the mile that goes from calata Mandraccio to the Aquarium up to 900 meters around the Magazzini. All while looking at the next events, from the Festa dello Sport scheduled from 20 to 22 May, to the Ocean Race in 2024. “In 2024 Genoa will be the capital of sport, a sport that must be for everyone and this initiative responds precisely to this” , he comments Antonio Micillopresident of Coni.

“Many goals await us and the Porto Antico has always been a place of aggregation and will help a lot for future events”.

And the opportunity could not have been the best. After the pandemic, there is a great desire for outdoor sports and, after recent events, more and more space is needed. “It intervenes in another difficult moment for our Liguria, that of swine fever, which has undermined outdoor activities and thus will allow sportsmen to find alternatives in these months of emergency for the hinterland”.

After the inauguration, the new area is already open to all those who want to train “with a view”: parallel bars, triple low bar, incline bench, high traction station, lat pulldown position for the lats and a position for the abdominals. To complete the route, two areas, marked with writings on the ground, for free body gymnastics, the first at the head of the Magazzini del Cotone quay, facing the entrance to the port and the lantern, and the second near the swimming pool. In addition to the signs on the ground, a double-sided map of the course, positioned between the fitness area and the playground, indicates the training stations.