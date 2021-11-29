at the premiere of No Time To Die she wears glitter suit and wedges

Last night the premiere of the film No Time To Die was held in London and among the guests there was also Billie Eilish (she signed the soundtrack). For such a special occasion she has revolutionized her style, saying goodbye to sportswear and sneakers to show off wedges and glitter.

Last night the premiere of was held in London No Time To Die, the 25th film dedicated to the James Bond saga that will finally arrive in Italian cinemas on 30 September (previously its release had been postponed twice due to the pandemic). The red carpet set up at the Royal Albert Hall was literally invaded by stars, from the protagonist of the film Daniel Craig to Rami Malek, up to Léa Seydoux. Among the guests there was also Kate Middleton, who appeared very elegant in a sophisticated gold dress. It was, however, that attracted the attention of the public Billie Eilish, singer who signed the soundtrack of the film, who for the premiere has seen fit to change style.

Billie Eilish’s look at the No Time To Die premiere

Billie Eilish was among the undisputed protagonists of the London premiere of No Time To Die and not only because she signed the soundtrack of the film: for the umpteenth time she proved to be an icon of glamorous but at the same time unconventional style. Once again she turned to the originality of Gucci, a Maison that has designed for her a pinstripe suit covered in silver glitter with palazzo pants and maxi shirt. To top it all off, the singer chose a pair of mules with heel and wedge heel, thus adding a 70s touch to the outfit. As for the hair, she kept it loose and slightly wavy, highlighting the new peroxide blonde bob.

Billie Eilish in Gucci

Billie Eilish’s new style

We have always been used to seeing Billie Eilish in a sporty and casual version on stage, for years she has deliberately avoided highlighting the curves by focusing on oversized and genderless garments. Now, however, things have changed and, on the occasion of his last public appearances, he has shown that he is slowly revolutionizing his style. If at the Met Gala she had dared with a long princess dress, at the premiere of the film on 007 she preferred glitter and wedges. Sure, she stayed true to her passion for trousers and maxi shirts, but it’s clear there’s a drastic change from the past. What will your next fashion revolution be?

