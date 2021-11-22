World

At the presidential elections in Chile there will be a ballot between a far-right candidate and a former left-wing student leader

As expected, on Sunday José Antonio Kast, the far-right candidate in Chile’s important and divisive presidential elections, won the first round of voting, but without enough votes to be elected. The result is considered practically certain: about 97 per cent of the votes have been scrutinized and Kast is ahead of his rival Gabriel Boric, a candidate of the left-wing coalition (Kast got almost 28 per cent of the votes, Boric about 25 per hundred). Neither candidate has obtained an absolute majority, so the ballot will take place on 19 December.

Kast is part of the Republican Party and, among other things, is a supporter of the former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, he is homophobic and has very strong positions towards immigration. His populist approach has been compared to that of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Boric, on the other hand, is a former student leader who was elected for two terms in the House.

According to polls, Boric has a better chance of rallying a broad coalition and winning the ballot.

Of the seven candidates who stood in the elections, the two who will go to the ballot represent the strong political polarization at the center of Sunday’s elections, which came after two years of intense tensions. There have been major protests, violently repressed, against the strong and marked economic and social inequalities present in Chile.

