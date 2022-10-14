At the Ralph Lauren show, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck give us a real fashion moment

Exit the official calendar! Ralph Lauren decided to present its spring-summer 2023 collection in Pasadena, California. This Thursday, October 13, an audience of star-studded guests took their places in the front row to discover the silhouettes that oscillated between western, preppy and even big night inspirations. Among them, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made the flash of the photographers crackle.

Bennifer makes a splash at the Ralph Lauren show

The newlyweds arrived hand in hand to tread their first red carpet as such. To do this, the couple dubbed “bennifer” unveiled two ultra-chic looks signed by the house. Jennifer Lopez wore a charcoal striped wrap dress with a plunging neckline, putting on her signature sexy touch. As an accessory, she added a black and gold clucth, black pumps and subtle jewelry. new-age. The ultimate detail of her outfit? A black fedora for even more elegance. Ben Affleck meanwhile, opted for a felted anthracite suit. Very dandy!

