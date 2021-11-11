at the restaurant it ended very badly. In the center of Milan … – Libero Quotidiano

Sports

at the restaurant it ended very badly. In the center of Milan …

Peace made? Not really. In fact, the soap opera continues Mauro IcardiWanda Nara, at least according to what Corriere.it reveals, which gives an account of the last chapter of this story of betrayals, revenge and big words, indeed often very big ones.

The point is that the couple would have been spotted arguing loudly and conspicuously in a luxurious restaurant in Milan, where the two stayed for a few days together with their daughters. The Argentine tries to win back his wife, but she after the escapades and the betrayals of him with Eugenia Suarez he doesn’t want to know.

According to He would run, they would also have heard phrases pronounced aloud: “You will do it again“,”I swear not to you“, replied Icardi, whose credit is in danger of being exhausted. In short, what the PSG striker perhaps hoped to be the reconciliation dinner ended in a completely different way: the hypothesis of divorce – with a fortune estimated in 60 million euros to divide – in short, it always stands.

And again, some details about Icardi’s betrayal have leaked from the PSG locker room. On the day of the meeting in a hotel in Paris between Mauro and “La China” there would also have escaped a kiss: he had a little fever and he didn’t want to infect her. A source inside the team explained: “He told us that a mess had happened for a trivial chat and he swore they had never seen each other. Then, bombarded with questions, he admitted everything. Yes, he was at the hotel with her and also explained. the role of the brother-in-law who would act as a stake for him knowing the situation “. In short, for Icardi it gets worse and worse.

