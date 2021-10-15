At the Rome Film Fest the film about Open Arms, Camps: “From Salvini’s trial we hope justice”

ROME – If you think about the name Open Arms images come to mind of boats crowded with people fleeing from a mother country that is often loved but which, despite herself, has nothing more to offer and in which staying often equates to risking death. So there is another risk, even worse, that of facing the waters of a sea that can lead to a new beginning or a sad ending, or, as most Italians will remember, to a stand by waiting to know what it is. it will be of his own life. This is what happened in 2019 when 147 migrants aboard an Open Arms boat were prevented from docking in the port of Lampedusa, an episode for which Matteo Salvini, then Minister of the Interior, was indicted for kidnapping of person.

“Regarding Salvini’s trial, we hope justice will be done. We believe unnecessary suffering was inflicted on a great many people for many days. This suffering was added to beatings, hunger, slavery and was not necessary. Much less for a political or electoral campaign “, declared Oscar Camps, founder of Open Arms today at the Rome Film Fest for the presentation of the film ‘Mediterranean‘in the Official Selection of the kermesse. Directed by Marcel Barrena, the film tells his story and what prompted him to found the NGO that since 2015 has saved the lives of migrants fleeing at sea towards a better future.

“Nobody doubts that we have a problem with immigration, but politicians and intellectuals do, not us. We have our job, which is to save lives at sea. If it is a problem for politicians to find a solution, which for us is not letting people die at sea and thinking that this will dissuade others from coming. This is evil, perverse speech. Open Arms is a citizen response, we are ordinary citizens supported by a thousand citizens who think that this is not right. The solution will come in two decades when we will educate politicians capable of compromising themselves to find a solution, not mediocre politicians who want to have a quiet legislature and accumulate as much as possible ”.

BARRENA: “IN SPAIN THE FILM MADE FASCISTS ANGRY, WELL”

“We were lucky that the film thrilled everyone who saw it. In the Spanish theaters there was applause at the end of the screening. In a Madrid cinema even a spectator stood up shouting “Viva Oscar”. The other side of the coin is that from some a message as simple as that if you have a life to save at sea you have to do it, has been politicized “. Marcel Barrena, director of ‘Mediterraneo’, in a press conference at the Rome Film Festival, spoke about the reactions that the film generated in Spain. “In Cast Away everyone would like to reach out to Tom Hanks, in our case it was different. There has been controversy from the ultra right- he continued – The fascists in Spain boycotted the film, very weakly in reality because they don’t have much imagination. They did it on the web, they asked not to go to see the film, they called us human traffickers, but I always say: if the fascists get mad at you, stay on the right side. If a film like this does not anger the fascists, it means we were wrong. For the first time I think, in my country there was a controversy over a film that simply puts characters on the screen who do what the law says ”.

MEDITERRANEAN, PLOT

Mediterraneo features two Spanish lifeguards, Oscar and Gerard, who in 2015, struck by the heartbreaking photograph of a child drowned in the Mediterranean, decide to go to the island of Lesbos, where they discover a shocking reality: every day thousands of people risk their lives trying to sail the sea with precarious boats, to escape from the misery and wars that afflict their countries of origin. And no one is carrying out rescue activities. Together with Esther, Nico and the other members of their team, Oscar and Gerard will fight to do the work the authorities neglect and to bring the help they badly need to thousands of people.