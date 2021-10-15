At the Rome Film Fest the weekend is lively

The 16th Rome Film Fest is getting underway, for an intense weekend of previews and Close Encounters. The morning opens in the sign of Alice in the City which offers three delicious visions. It starts with “Dear Evan Hansen”, directed by Stephen Chbosky (also in the cast Ben Platt And Julianne Moore), follows “The Addams Family 2” by Greg Tiernan And Conrad Vernon, which sees Morticia and Gomez troubled through the adolescent phase of their children, Wednesday and Pugsley.

Between Belle and Ron: animation triumphs at the Rome Film Fest

Complete the visionary’s set of “Belle” Mamoru Hosoda, expected on Saturday for its Masterclass. But this afternoon, again for Alice, comes “Ron-Unexpected friend” directed by Sarah Smith and the Pixar veteran JP Vine. The legendary voice actor Lillo to the red carpet challenge. The animated film is the story of Barney, a clumsy student, and Ron, his technological device that walks, talks, connects to be his “best friend out of the box”.

From the Manetti Bros to Ligabue and Moro

The Close Encounter in the afternoon at the Parco della Musica speaks Italian with i Manetti Bros who at the Festival present their “Diabolik” interpreted by Luca Marinelli, Miriam Leone And Valerio Mastandrea. Then, on Saturday, the baton passes to Luciano Ligabue And Fabrizio Moro who will talk about their short “Rock’n’roll Dreams” previewed at the party.

Simultaneously, Joe Wright will be the protagonist of a meeting with the public to present his original musical “Cyrano”. While the English writer and essayist arrive at the Parco della Musica on Sunday 17 October Zadie Smith to talk about his books and the local director Luca Guadagnino to tell the public. On the same evening the highlight event of Alice nella città at the Auditorium della Conciliazione where the star Johnny Depp will hold his awaited evening Masterclass, after presenting the web-series of “Puffins” during the day Giuseppe Squillaci to which the Pirate of the Caribbean lends his voice.