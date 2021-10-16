At the Rome Film Festival ‘Mediterraneo’, Barrena: boycotted by the fascists in Spain

Rome – “We were lucky that the film thrilled everyone who saw it. In the Spanish theaters there was applause at the end of the screening. In a Madrid cinema even a spectator stood up shouting “Viva Oscar”. The other side of the coin is that from some, such a simple message, like that if you have a life to save at sea you have to do it, has been politicized ”.

Marcel Barrena, director of ‘Mediterraneo’ (film in the Official Selection of the Rome Film Fest) today at the Auditorium Parco della Musica presented the film that talks about the birth of the NGO Open Arms and talked about the reactions it generated in Spain.

“In Cast Away everyone would like to reach out to Tom Hanks, in our case it was different. There has been controversy on the part of the ultra-right – he continued – The fascists in Spain boycotted the film, very weakly in reality because it is not that they have so much imagination. “

“They did it on the web, they asked not to go see the film, they called us human traffickers, but I always say: if the fascists get angry with you, you are on the right side.”

“If a film like this does not anger the fascists, it means we were wrong. For the first time I think, in my country there was a controversy over a film that simply puts characters on the screen who do what the law says ”.

Loading... Advertisements

Mediterraneo features two Spanish lifeguards, Oscar and Gerard, who in 2015, struck by the heartbreaking photograph of a child drowned in the Mediterranean, decide to go to the island of Lesbos, where they discover a shocking reality: every day thousands of people risk their lives trying to sail the sea with precarious boats, to escape from the misery and wars that afflict their countries of origin.

And no one is carrying out rescue activities. Together with Esther, Nico and the other members of their team, Oscar and Gerard will fight to do the work the authorities neglect and to bring the help they badly need to thousands of people. (Dire Agency)