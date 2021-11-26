Health

At the Scotte increase in pediatric hospitalizations for brionchiolitis, maximum attention to the respiratory syncytial virus

Roberto Gusinu 2021Over the last few days there has been an increase in pediatric hospitalizations for brionchiolitis, and, among the causes that emerged, respiratory syncytial virus was identified in 4 children, a virus very common cause of respiratory tract infection, in particular in children aged 0 to 2 years.

«We are recording a progression of hospitalizations for brionchiolitis – says Dr. Roberto Gusinu, medical director of the Sienese university hospital – with 11 children currently hospitalized for this acute viral infection of the airways. In 4 of these 11, respiratory syncytial virus infection was found, while the other 7 are undergoing diagnostic investigations by Microbiology and Virology, directed by Professor Maria Grazia Cusi. We are monitoring and managing the situation thanks to the care and professionalism of all the Pediatric staff directed by Professor Salvatore Grosso, with the support of the entire Department of Women and Children, directed by Professor Mario Messina. I invite all the families in the area to pay particular attention in this phase – concludes Roberto Gusinu -, trying to limit situations that may involve exposure to the virus for children, such as frequenting particularly crowded places. Finally, remember that bronchiolitis is one of the main causes of hospitalization for children under one year of life, and that the virus can cause epidemics in the winter season. Hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene are therefore very important also for the prevention of this virus ».

