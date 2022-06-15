Entertainment

At the seashore, Shannon de Lima raises the temperature in a tight swimsuit

The 33-year-old Venezuelan model, Shannon from Lima, entered the world of modeling in 2005 when she participated in Sambil Model and Miss Earth. She also studied social communication and then interior design but did not finish any career and settled in Miami to dedicate herself to modeling.

In the year 2014, Shannon married the renowned singer Mark Anthony although the relationship did not last long since in 2016 they divorced. Currently, the Puerto Rican artist is engaged to Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira.

