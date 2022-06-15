At the seashore, Shannon de Lima raises the temperature in a tight swimsuit

The 33-year-old Venezuelan model, Shannon from Lima, entered the world of modeling in 2005 when she participated in Sambil Model and Miss Earth. She also studied social communication and then interior design but did not finish any career and settled in Miami to dedicate herself to modeling.

In the year 2014, Shannon married the renowned singer Mark Anthony although the relationship did not last long since in 2016 they divorced. Currently, the Puerto Rican artist is engaged to Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira.

The couple is traveling through Europe taking the Pa’lla Voy Tour. The tour kicked off in London where the two posed with a passionate kiss in front of Big Ben. In Paris, the couple Marc toured the most emblematic points of the city such as the Eiffel Tower.

Source: Instagram @shadelima

In the last hours, Shannon shared a beautiful photo session where she poses from the beach, at the seashore, wearing a tight swimsuit with a print in pink and green tones. In addition, she accompanied him with a kimono of the same color, and loose hair. “Let’s turn life around” she wrote as an epigraph in the post.

Source: Instagram @shadelima

The publication on his official Instagram account exceeded 20,000 likes and 100 comments. “Queen”, “Always beautiful”, “To life and to that navel” and “May it be a wonderful start to the week, my beautiful” were just some of the messages received by the ex-wife of Mark Anthony.