At the seashore, the wife of Marco Antonio Solís shook the weekend

Marco Antonio Solís is not only recognized for his musical successes and his long career as a soloist and as leader of ‘Los Bukis’, he is also recognized for having a united family, which he enjoys whenever he has time. In the last hours, who was in charge of raising the temperature and took all eyes was Christy Solis, wife of the 62-year-old singer. At the seashore, she showed off her attributes and his figure.

The winner of five Latin Grammy awards announced a few months ago that he will make his first tour of Europe in what will be the ‘Que Ganas de Verte World Tour’. After what were the successful presentations with ‘Los Bukis’ after 25 years in the United States, Marco Antonio Solis will begin its tour of the continent on July 1 in Milan, to later present itself with all its successes in London, Barcelona, ​​Madrid to culminate in Paris.

El Buki is one of the most successful singers. source file

On the other hand, the Buki He not only enjoys his musical or business career, but also his family. The interpreter of ‘If you had not gone’ has three daughters, Beatriz Solís with Beatriz Adriana and after the marriage with Cristy Solís, Alison and Marla Solís were born. Unlike Puma Rodríguez, who does not get along with all of his daughters, the composer has managed to keep his entire family quite close.

Cristy Solis, wife of Marco Antonio Solis. Source Instagram @cristy_solis

Christy Solis She is 52 years old and is in charge of showing off her incredible figure through her social networks, where she has more than 290 thousand followers. The last post of the wife of Marco Antonio Solís can be seen enjoying the sea from the Amalfi Coast, which is located in the south of the Sorrento peninsula in Italy.

Marco Antonio Solís’ wife raised the temperature from the sea. Source Instagram @cristy_solis

the look you wore Christy Solis It is a black beach dress and close to the body, which made the perfect silhouette stand out more. To this, she accompanied him with sunglasses and also a white cap. The post that accompanied it with the message: “Thank you. For what yes, for what no. For love, for life” he had thousands of likes and comments.