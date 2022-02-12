at the stadium for Monza-Spal- Corriere.it

from Franco Stefanoni

President Silvio Berlusconi arrived this afternoon at the UPower Stadium in Monza to attend the home match of the Brianza team against Spal of Ferrara. For the Cavaliere, who arrived just before the kick-off with his partner Marta Fascinathe senator Adriano Galliani and the brotheror Paolo Berlusconiis the first public outing after being admitted to the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

At the end of the game, won by Monza 4-0, Berlusconi said: «Today in Monza I went back to the stadium. Football has always been my passion. With 29 trophies won, I am honored to be the most successful president in history ». And regarding his health: «How am I? I’ve been through a bad period, which shouldn’t have happened. I am improving day by day, hoping to still be able to do the good of Italy, maintaining the unity of the political forces for a future of continuous affirmations … ». Then the leader of Forza Italia spoke of the center-right: «Angry with Melons and Salvini? I can’t say I’m angry, I talked to them recently. We need to be aware of our numerical superiority over the left. We have to take the field with aggressive will towards the opposing teams to always aim for a positive result ».